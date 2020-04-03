LeBron James might lose millions of dollars due to NBA situation

The Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James could see his salary take a major hit due to the NBA suspending the season.

While it’s not the most important concern in the world for LeBron or others right now, it’s still a staggering amount of money based on his salary.

How much could LeBron lose?

Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus recently reported that should the league decide to cancel the remainder of the NBA season fully, LeBron James could lose $400,000 per game left on the schedule.

That translates to over $7.6 million in total salary that King James would have to give up due to the lost games on the schedule, and perhaps even the lost playoff games.

Pincus mentions in his report:

“If games are canceled, the league can deduct approximately 1.1 percent for each lost contest (including about 5.6 playoff games per team). While players typically receive their final paycheck Nov. 1, months after the season ended, a select few have accelerated pay schedules, including James. By force majeure, James would need to “promptly pay the difference directly” to the Los Angeles Lakers.”

Right now, LeBron James is in the second year of his four-year contract with the Lakers, worth over $153 million.

His salary for the currently suspended season stands at over $37.4 million (per Spotrac figures), so he’s still making some major cash.

Will the NBA season get canceled?

As mentioned, the coronavirus pandemic and people’s well being are much bigger than basketball right now.

Not only that, but more people than just NBA players are losing money as they are unable to work, or businesses have had to shut down, due to strict orders in states around the country.

Right now, it’s unknown if the NBA season will be salvaged.

However, Sports Illustrated indicated a league source told them that “nothing is off the table” when it comes to what the league is exploring to finish out the 2019-20 season.

There’s been talk of just doing the playoffs in June by hosting games in Las Vegas as a neutral safe site for a tournament. Even that would take money to do and time to plan out.

In the interim, 2K Sports and the NBA have put together an NBA 2K Players-Only Tournament featuring 16 of the league’s stars.

They’ll be able to compete head-to-head remotely on the video game, with the event televised on ESPN starting Friday, April 3.

The special tournament will ultimately produce a champion who wins $100,000 to donate to a charity of his choice to benefit COVID-19 relief efforts.