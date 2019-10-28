LeBron James’ lace-front hair piece falls during game, funny video shows AD informing him

NBA superstar LeBron James is known to create highlights with dazzling dunks, stellar defensive plays, and game-winning shots. Those are commonplace on game recaps in which James is showcased.

However, he had a different sort of game highlight against the Utah Jazz as he went partly bald briefly after losing the placement of his lace-front hairpiece. It’s now brought more material to the internet and for trash-talking opponents this season.

LeBron’s hairpiece falls out during NBA game

There’s been an obsession over LeBron James’ fading hair over the years. More recently, it appeared that he addressed that through hair treatment or by using a toupee. Basically, his goal has been to keep a hairstyle rather than transitioning to a bald look such as previous superstars like Kobe Bryant or Michael Jordan.

So is it a hair treatment or toupee? On Saturday night, the questions may have been answered as LeBron’s front hairpiece was lost during LA’s home game against the Jazz. A bald patch appeared on James’ head, which he was unaware of as he was focused on the game at hand.

Luckily, teammate Anthony Davis came to LeBron’s rescue and James was able to try to put his hair back together or at least hide the issue. In the video clip below, Davis informs LeBron about his hair with James adjusting to the situation.

Anthony Davis letting LeBron know to check his uh hair pic.twitter.com/dtWv41mz8u — Ⓜ️arcusD ▶️ (@_MarcusD3_) October 26, 2019

It was a comical part of the game and one that fans realized enough to bring on the comedic reactions. Many people will jump at the opportunity to roast one of the game’s top stars and the world’s most popular celebrities. It brought plenty of comments and even a poll which clearly shows the internet believes that even if the Lakers win it all this season, LeBron’s hair won’t make it to the end.

Will Lebron’s hair last the season? — Division 6 Bound® (@Division6Bound) October 26, 2019

Lebron hair is so wild right now pic.twitter.com/1fYd8IMGQp — SouthernFriedSushiKnetworkn (@MarsChampion21) October 26, 2019

Lebron’s hair looks like the Raiders field during baseball season pic.twitter.com/d1Ww4bx9RA — Kenny King Jr (@KennyKing_Jr) October 26, 2019

It seems LeBron was able to laugh things off during the game and adjust to the situation thanks to his headband. However, the internet will continue their memes and trolling for sure. The Lakers are on a two-game win streak in the meantime.

Lakers pick up win behind LeBron, AD

Even with the crazy hair-losing experience, the Lakers captured a 95-86 victory over the Utah Jazz. LeBron finished with 32 points, 10 assists, and seven rebounds to lead the way. Davis added 21 points seven rebounds, and had two assists, with his assist to LeBron about the hair situation uncredited in the box score.

LeBron’s hair-losing incident will live on with the internet thanks to the ability to save and revive highlight video clips. It now provides opposing fans and players more ammunition to try to taunt one of the game’s greatest with. Still, right now there’s almost no stopping LeBron, despite the effects of aging on his hair.