LeBron James knocks down Trail Blazers waitress courtside, provides a memorable moment

During Friday’s Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers game, LeBron James was totally focused on the game during his time on the court. In fact, he was so focused he bumped into a courtside waitress, knocking her to the floor near the front row crowd.

It was just another night for NBA superstar LeBron James as he helped the Lakers defeat the Trail Blazers 136-113 with his 31 points, seven boards, and eight assists. One uncredited assist came after he shot a three and was backing up.

James inadvertently bumped into a Trail Blazers’ employee working courtside, causing her to fall into some people in the front row.

Realizing what happened, James immediately helped the woman back up to her feet and made sure she was OK. He gave her a brief hug before taking off down the court for business as usual.

“Is there anything the King can’t do, or won’t do?” ESPN analyst Doris Burke asked after mentioning he’d just scored his team’s last 11 points.

LeBron’s latest contributions on the court led to another Lakers’ win, moving the team’s record to 20-3 for the season. However, he also showed his kindness in making sure he hadn’t injured someone else doing their job at the NBA game.

A YouTube member commented on the video, indicating they knew of the woman from the Blazers games. “I’ve gone to Blazers games since I was 10,” the commenter said. “This lady has served my parents and friends hundreds of times. She is a very hardworking and kind woman. Glad she got some spotlight!”

The woman appeared to be just fine after getting a memorable exchange with LeBron during a highlight moment on ESPN. After getting to her feet, she seemed a bit flustered but also raised her arms up to show everyone she was doing alright. She’ll now have a story to tell plenty of people, along with a video clip to replay for everyone for years to come.