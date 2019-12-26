LeBron James injury update: Lakers star could miss time after getting knocked down, aggravating groin injury

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

The Los Angeles Lakers are hoping this year’s Christmas Day game didn’t result in deja vu for LeBron James.

Reportedly, the Lakers superstar aggravated his groin following a collision during the first quarter of his team’s game against the Clippers. Now it’s looking like James could have to miss some time.

Clippers’ Beverly bumps LeBron, aggravates injury

During the first quarter of the Clippers-Lakers game on Christmas Day, LeBron attempted to draw a charge while defending a driving Patrick Beverly in the lane.

Beverly bumped into LeBron, who then fell to the court. James remained down for a little bit before getting back up. LeBron remained in the game.

According to commentators, James was “just shaken up.”

There’s a possibility LeBron’s groin injury could cause him to miss some time, per @mcten “There are people within the Lakers organization that are already encouraging LeBron to take this injury very serious” pic.twitter.com/vgFrCOJfmJ — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) December 26, 2019

However, a report from ESPN’s Dave McMenamin indicates LeBron might miss some time after aggravating a groin injury.

“I felt healthy going into the game,” James said after the game. “I got kneed in the groin taking a charge from Pat Bev, and it kind of set me right back to where I was five days ago.”

In last year’s Christmas Day game, LeBron suffered a torn left groin injury in his team’s game against the Golden State Warriors.

Many people believe that injury, which sidelined him for a significant stretch of the season, cost the Lakers a shot at the playoffs.

While LeBron exited the game last season, he played on this year against the Clippers. He finished with 23 points, shooting 9-for-24. He was one rebound shy of a triple-double with 10 assists and nine rebounds.

The Lakers lost to the Clippers 111-106, the team’s fourth loss in a row.

Lakers preparing for tough back-to-back, LeBron’s status

The team started the season with an impressive 23-4 but have struggled with both Anthony Davis and LeBron James sitting out a few games due to injuries.

The Lakers listed both players as questionable heading into Wednesday, but both men played. Now it seems the Lakers may need to begin some management in terms of sitting their stars. They’ll face the Portland Trail Blazers and Dallas Mavericks in back-to-back games.

"We had a chance to win but they made the plays."@KingJames (23 PTS, 10 AST, 9 REB) talks about the #Lakers continuing to push forward and get better after a tough #NBAXmas loss to the Clippers. pic.twitter.com/GjmnilyfID — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) December 26, 2019

Ahead of the team’s next game against the Trail Blazers, LeBron commented about the game.

“To be honest, I haven’t even thought about Portland just yet. I’m always around the clock with my body, getting my treatment. If I’m feeling great, I’ll be in the lineup. If I’m feeling well, I’ll be in the lineup.”

Right now, James is day-to-day, so it’s unknown if he’ll play or sit out the game. If he misses time, it’s also unknown how much at this point.

The game against the Trail Blazers takes place on Saturday, December 28, at 10 p.m. Eastern Time.