LeBron James’ house in Brentwood at risk in LA fires: How much is his California home worth?

The raging California wildfires are continuing to take a toll in terms of damage and also forcing people to evacuate from affected areas. That included NBA superstar LeBron James, whose Brentwood neighborhood in Los Angeles was one of the areas under a mandatory evacuation order as of Monday.

James kept fans and friends updated on his situation online regarding their attempts to find somewhere to say. While safety for he and his family is a top priority, many fans are also wondering how much LeBron’s at-risk California home is worth.

LeBron, family evacuate LA home to find emergency shelter

According to Hollywood Reporter, a brush fire broke out near Interstate 405’s west side. The fire is being called the “Getty Fire” due to its proximity to The Getty Center in the area.

The blazing fire extended to over 400 acres with Los Angeles Fire Department issuing mandatory evacuation orders. Those orders included 10,000 structures consisting of residential and commercial buildings in the western L.A. county. LeBron James was just one of many involved in evacuating and documented his situation on social media.

Fire near the Getty in LA. Homes destroyed. 10,000 evacuations including LeBron James. 400+ acres. pic.twitter.com/zi2YNjFDSZ — Eric Kahnert (@EricNews8) October 28, 2019

The Los Angeles Lakers’ All-Star provided updates via his Twitter, saying he had to evacuate with his family due to the emergency. LeBron also mentioned in his tweet, which arrived around 4 a.m. Pacific Time, that he and his family had been unsuccessful in finding a place to stay.

Man these LA 🔥 aren’t no joke. Had to emergency evacuate my house and I’ve been driving around with my family trying to get rooms. No luck so far! 🤦🏾‍♂️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 28, 2019

LeBron posted several more tweets, one of which said they finally found lodging. He also offered prayers for those affected by the wildfires and best wishes to the first responders involved in doing their best to address the situations at hand.

I 🙏🏾 for all the families in the area that could be affected by these 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 now! Pretty please get to safety ASAP — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 28, 2019

As of Sunday, 43 out of the 58 counties in California were under red flag warnings for high fire danger. Per ESPN’s report, 500 firefighters are involved in fighting the blaze which involves 15 to 20 mph winds making it “a very dynamic situation.” It now threatens many peoples’ properties as people search for shelter.

How much is LeBron James’ California home worth?

LeBron James joined the Lakers ahead of the last NBA season, and he purchased new places for his family to stay. As of 2018, CNBC reported that he had purchased two homes in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles. A YouTube video below shows off the interior and exterior of one of those pieces of property and the lavish residence it holds.

Per the report, one of LeBron’s homes in the area was purchased for $21 million and the other for $23 million. Those prices may have fluctuated somewhat based on the market, as well as any upgrades to the properties or homes. Needless to say, they are both very valuable. However, the safety of LeBron, his family, and others remains a top priority as the California fire situation continues to be addressed.

See further details about the Getty Fire and areas affected at the LAFD website here.