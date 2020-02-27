LeBron James groin injury update: Lakers star to sit out game against Warriors, Anthony Davis is ‘probable’

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

After LeBron James recorded a season-high for points on Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar is scheduled to watch the team’s next game from the sidelines.

James will sit out Thursday night’s game due to a groin injury he’s dealing with. In addition, the Lakers may be without their other top star Anthony Davis.

LeBron James to sit out due to groin injury

Due to a sore groin, don’t expect to see LeBron James on the court on Thursday night. On Wednesday, the L.A. Lakers reported that he will miss the February 27 away game against the Golden State Warriors.

This will be the third game that LeBron will miss in the current season. One of the other two games he sat out was due to a groin injury as well.

Last season, the Lakers star was sidelined for one of the longest stretches of his career, also due to a groin injury. That ended up costing his team a playoff spot.

However, LeBron has been mostly healthy this season and amongst NBA MVP candidates for the season so far. He’s averaging 25.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 10.6 assists a game. His assists average currently leads the league.

James scored a season-high 41 points on Tuesday night as the Lakers hosted Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans in the first meeting of the superstar and the rookie. Los Angeles got the win 118-109 at Staples Center.

Lakers’ Anthony Davis also dealing with an injury

During Tuesday night’s victory over New Orleans, the Lakers’ Anthony Davis also aggravated his elbow in what looked to be a painful injury when he blocked a shot.

As Davis was able to make the block, he also banged his arm and elbow against the backboard. After that play, Davis was visibly shaken up and favoring his arm. He was slow to get to the other end of the court with his team and ultimately checked out of the game for a bit of medical attention.

Anthony Davis' combination of length, mobility, and IQ make him one of the best defensive players in the league. He quickly sees that nobody is back to contest the layup, so he puts on the burners before making a ridiculously impressive block. pic.twitter.com/pJYTd5zlZW — Cody Houdek (@codyhoudek) February 26, 2020

Davis would return to help the team. He ended up with 21 points, 14 rebounds, and six blocks against his former team. After the game, he told reporters that his elbow is “fine.”

Anthony Davis says his elbow feels fine pic.twitter.com/BqRZrYYkMO — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) February 26, 2020

Still, an ESPN report indicates that Davis is listed as “probable” heading into Thursday night’s game. As of this report, Vegas Insider has the Lakers favored by 13.5 points to win in the contest against the Warriors.

Davis is averaging 26.7 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 3.3 assists a game this season while also serving as one of the best defenders in the league.

For the Lakers, managing their top stars’ injuries will be the key to making a run for an NBA Championship once the postseason arrives in April. Right now, the team continues to lead the Western Conference with a record of 44-12 which is better than the second-place Denver Nuggets by five games.

Thursday night’s Lakers vs. Warriors game has a start time of 10 p.m. Eastern Time (7 p.m. PT) on TNT.