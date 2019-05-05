LeBron James finally responds to Magic Johnson quitting Lakers

Magic Johnson quit his job as president of the Los Angeles Lakers without telling anyone ahead of time, and LeBron James is not happy about that fact.

It took almost a month for him to say anything about it, but LeBron used the platform of his HBO show The Shop to finally let people know how he feels about the change.

It was Magic Johnson who invited LeBron James to his home in order to convince him to join the Los Angeles Lakers.

With that in mind, LeBron said that Magic was the reason he chose Los Angeles.

“Man, get the f**k out of my face! You bulls**t!” James remembers saying when he heard the news that Magic Johnson quit the Lakers. “I came here to be a part of the Lakers organization having a conversation with Magic.”

LeBron was even more disappointed that Magic Johnson quit the way he did. Magic didn’t talk to ownership or LeBron before he walked out and told reporters that he was quitting.

The fact that Magic told the media first was so no one could talk him out of it ahead of time. LeBron was not impressed.

“So it was just weird for him to be like, ‘I’m out of here,'” James said. “And not even have no like, ‘Hey, Bron … kiss my ass. I’m out of here.’ I would have been OK with that.”