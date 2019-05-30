LeBron James and Dwyane Wade’s sons teaming up at Siera Canyon High School

A decade after their dads created one of the best NBA super teams of all-time, the sons of LeBron James and Dwyane Wade are following their lead.

LeBron James is transferring both his sons to Siera Canyon High School in Chatsworth, California this fall. Bronny James, 14, and his younger brother Bryce James, 11, will head to to the school, which enrolls kids aged preschool to 12th.

The big news according to the Los Angeles Daily News is that Dwyane Wade is also transferring his son Zaire Wade to the school this fall as well.

Bronny, a ninth grader next school year, will team with Zaire, who will be a senior. This year, Zaire was enrolled at American Heritage School in Plantation, Florida.

A source close to the James’ family indicated that the move was about the two teaming up on the basketball court.

LeBron announced through an Instagram Story that his son and Dwyane Wade’s son would be teaming up at Siera Canyon High School next year. He also announced a few days back that Bronny had his own Instagram account now, which helped the young James heir amass 1 million followers in just one day.

When it comes to Siera Canyon High School, it has become a landing point for a number of second-generation stars. Scotty Pippen Jr. and KJ Martin teamed up their last season.

As most fans know, LeBron James and Dwyane Wade created a super team with the Miami Heat along with Chris Bosh. The two close friends then raced to four consecutive NBA Finals while teaming together, winning two of them.