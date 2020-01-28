LeBron James addresses death of Kobe Bryant with million-view Instagram post

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

LeBron James was hit hard by the death of Kobe Bryant. The legends from the Los Angeles Lakers had grown close, even after lifetimes of sharing the competitive stage.

James and his Lakers teammates learned about what had happened to Bryant and eight other people while they were traveling back from an NBA game on the East Coast.

As we reported, James and other Lakers players were seen with tears in their eyes as they exited the team plane at LAX. It was definitely an emotional moment for all of them.

On Monday, the NBA decided that it should cancel the upcoming game between the Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers that was scheduled to take place on Tuesday night. It was the right decision.

LeBron James posts Kobe Bryant tribute on Instagram

Amid all of the Kobe Bryant tributes that were posted on social media over the past two days, LeBron James was absent from them. Who could really blame him?

Then, on Monday evening, James took to his Instagram account to share his thoughts. That social media post can be seen below:

It appears that James had a really difficult time putting down the words and that he didn’t figure out everything that he wanted to say.

James did touch on how he was struggling to keep from crying again and that he was sending his heart out to “Vanessa and the kids.”

When it comes to heartfelt posts, this one definitely takes the cake, as you can feel his emotions coming right through the screen. This is one of the reasons it was a good idea from the league not to have the Lakers play on Tuesday night.

Lakers on NBA schedule

The good news for James and everyone else who is struggling to deal with the death of Bryant is that the Lakers have several days off. The team won’t have to play another game until Friday night when they host the Portland Trail Blazers at Staples Center.

Until then, it is expected that fans will continue paying tribute to Bryant outside of the arena — where cards, flowers, messages, and basketball memorabilia have been left. Just like James, many Lakers fans don’t know how to handle the grief that has come from this situation.

At the publishing of this article, the Kobe Bryant tribute from LeBron James is about to reach three million likes, and the number keeps growing. And that was after just 34 minutes of being online.