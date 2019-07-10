Lamar Odom deactivated: BIG3 basketball comeback is over for former Lakers’ star

The BIG3 basketball comeback is over for former Los Angeles Lakers star Lamar Odom. As of Wednesday, it was revealed Lamar Odom has been deactivated from the 3-on-3 league in addition to three other former NBA stars.

Here are the latest details on Lamar Odom’s situation and who else is done with their BIG3 basketball careers.

BIG3 deactivates four players including Odom

On Wednesday evening, the BIG3 sent out an announcement regarding some player and staff changes for their league. They cited wanting to “maximize competition, protect the health of players, and to raise the professionalism” of their league.

With that, they announced that Lamar Odom was deactivated. So were Baron Davis, Jermaine O’Neal, and Bonzi Wells.

🚨🚨🚨 BIG3 Announces Player and Staff Changes pic.twitter.com/RIPmyYOacS — BIG3 on CBS (@thebig3) July 10, 2019

At least one commenter on the above Twitter post mentions that former Indiana Pacers star Jermaine O’Neal has a legitimate heart condition.

It’s unconfirmed that he was deactivated for that reason and is currently unknown for what reasons the other players were deactivated.

However, ESPN reported via a source that Lamar Odom wasn’t “up to it from a competitive standpoint” with regards to his participation.

Also mentioned in the above BIG3 announcement is Glen “Big Baby” Davis. The former Boston Celtics player had a tirade during one recent game where he argued a referee’s call and then went wild after his ejection from the game.

Davis stripped to his underwear and threw his clothing into the stands. There had been some talk of Davis possibly being suspended, but instead, he’ll be fined significantly.

Odom’s comeback attempt over with BIG 3

The 6-foot-10 Odom was a two-time NBA champion with the Lakers in 2009 and 2010. He also was named NBA Sixth Man of the Year back in 2011.

Odom averaged 13.3 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 3.7 assists during his pro basketball career. His final NBA team was the New York Knicks who waived him in July of 2014.

Odom’s celebrity profile rose when he dated and married Khloe Kardashian. The couple was married from 2009 to 2016. In 2015, Odom was in the headlines due to falling into a coma and entering the hospital with a life-threatening situation.

According to Odom, he suffered six strokes and had 12 heart attacks while in the coma. He would seek treatment for his drug issues and began attempting to get back into basketball.

In December of 2018, Odom joined the Philippines’ team Mighty Sports for the Dubai International Basketball Championship, according to Inquirer.net.

At that time, he was preparing himself for a spot in the BIG3 basketball league. In February, the league announced he was part of their draft pool.

He would go on to join the roster for one of the BIG3 expansion teams called Enemies. Odom was announced as a co-captain for the team and still appears on their roster page today.

He appeared in just one game for the team, but struggled, and didn’t appear after that.

Now it looks like his comeback attempt will end for BIG3 at least. Fans are already expressing their disappointment at the announcement on Twitter.

However, if it’s a matter of health or well-being, then the decision is best for Odom and the league.

That said, the BIG3 season continues and there are plenty of former NBA ballers participating and putting on impressive performances in the league.

They include former Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks star Amar’e Stoudemire, former All-Star Joe Johnson, and the current league-leader in scoring, Stephen Jackson.

Learn more about the BIG3 basketball league players and schedule at the official website here.