Lakers star Anthony Davis falls into crowd, hilariously lands on Kevin Hart

As part of the NBA’s Christmas Day schedule, the anticipated matchup featuring the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers arrived in primetime.

That featured all of the stars in action including Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis. As one might expect, stars were courtside too, and one even became part of the action.

Davis has highlight play before halftime

After a close game through the first half, the Lakers went on a hot streak heading towards halftime to reach a double-digit lead. Lebron, Kuzma, and Davis led the way. One of Anthony Davis’ highlight plays included a rejection on Paul George before AD’s teammate Kyle Kuzma knocked down a corner three-pointer.

It also included a drive down the court with just seconds remaining. As Davis crossed the halfcourt line he was fouled and made the smart move to begin the act of shooting. At first, the referees only awarded him two free throws, before it was announced he would get three of them.

AD tries to get a selfie with Kevin Hart

As time was running out, Davis also launched a shot from the side and as he backed up to watch it, fell into the crowd. He’d end up landing on none other than comedian/actor Kevin Hart, seated in the front row. Hart laughed it off as he had his phone in hand, possibly to record the moment.

LeBron James also rushed over to get in on the fun, sitting on Hart’s lap too, before the two Lakers star eventually gave him a break and left for the locker room.

Did AD want a selfie with Kevin Hart? 🤔😂#LakeShow pic.twitter.com/DrgmKyK2Km — NBA TV (@NBATV) December 26, 2019

NBA on ESPN posted another video clip showing the hilarious landing on Hart, who was dressed festively in a cool red and white top to enjoy some basketball. Other celebs in the crowd included Trevor Noah, Michael B. Jordan, and Alex Trebek.

It was definitely a fun first half for the purple and gold as Anthony Davis had 14 points on 4-for-7 shooting. LeBron looked to be on triple-double watch with eight points, seven rebounds, and seven assists. Kyle Kuzma led all Lakers with 19 points, though.

Stats at the break in Los Angeles!@LAClippers 51@Lakers 63 Kyle Kuzma: 19 PTS, 4 3PM

Anthony Davis: 14 PTS

LeBron James: 8 PTS, 7 REB, 7 AST

Kawhi Leonard: 18 PTS, 7 REB#NBAXmas on ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/g61pn74GtR — LIVE on ESPN/ABC: [email protected] (@NBA) December 26, 2019

The Lakers held a 63-51 lead at the half over the Clippers with the game presented on ABC.