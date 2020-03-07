Lakers rumors: Team offered Alex Caruso trade to Pistons for Derrick Rose

Ahead of the NBA trade deadline, Los Angeles Lakers rumors were swirling about who the team might try to add to their roster for an upcoming playoff run.

In a brand new report, it appears that one trade the team tried to make involved fan-favorite Alex Caruso, with the Lakers trying to move their guard to the Detroit Pistons. Caruso was part of a deal to try to bring former league MVP Derrick Rose to the Lakeshow, but it didn’t work out.

Lakers attempted Caruso to Pistons trade

Over the past several seasons, guard Alex Caruso’s popularity has risen in Los Angeles with the reserve player even hearing “M-V-P” chants and getting All-Star votes. The Lakers realize he has plenty of potential and even tested his value by offering him up as a piece in a trade for Detroit Pistons star Derrick Rose ahead of this season’s deadline.

In a new report from The Athletic’s Shams Charania (via Hot New Hip Hop), it’s mentioned that Los Angeles’ package involved Caruso and “draft compensation” to the Pistons in exchange for D-Rose. However, the Pistons weren’t having it.

Reportedly, Detroit placed “high value” on Rose and they weren’t willing to give him up for what the Lakers were offering.

Now that the trade deadline has passed and both players stayed with their respective teams, Caruso is still playing, but Rose has been sidelined with an injury. Rose suffered a Grade 2 knee sprain that may keep him out for the remainder of this NBA season. He’s set to be re-evaluated in the next two weeks, per Yahoo! Sports’ Chris Haynes.

Meanwhile, Caruso continues to play for a Lakers team that leads the Western Conference thanks to the standout performances from top stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Caruso is averaging 5.5 points, 1.9 boards, and 1.8 assists in his 55 games this season, per Basketball-Reference stats.

Lakers added help for playoffs, may get more

While Los Angeles was unable to bring Rose via trade over to their roster in time for the NBA postseason, they still added some help.

They waived big man DeMarcus Cousins who has been injured since preseason and then added Markieff Morris to their squad. Since joining the Lakers, Morris has averaged 5.8 points, 2.6 rebounds in 15.6 minutes per game.

Most recently, the Lakers offered workouts for guards Dion Waiters and J.R. Smith, both of whom are also LeBron’s former Cleveland Cavs teammates. After waiving Troy Daniels, the team opted to sign Waiters for the rest of the season, who is younger than Smith and may offer some help for their second unit.

Even with the Waiters signing, the Lakers still have an open roster spot. Based on reports, they may not be done adding to their playoff squad, as they are keeping an eye out for more scoring help.

The good news for Alex Caruso fans is he should be able to claim a championship ring if the team can win it all this postseason.