Lakers rumors: Lonzo Ball to Bulls in trade for No. 7 pick, Anthony Davis deal possible

The Los Angeles Lakers rumors are heating up ahead of the upcoming NBA Draft. The latest of those rumors seem to once again involve their former No. 2 draft pick Lonzo Ball.

It appears that the Chicago Bulls may be interested in bringing Ball to the Windy City via a trade involving another NBA draft pick.

Bulls-Lakers trade involving Lonzo Ball?

The Chicago Bulls are looking to add a point guard through the draft. However, a recent report from Chicago Tribune’s K.C. Johnson indicates the Bulls aren’t in the position they want to be in for drafting the specific players they want.

That said, Chicago seems to have an interest in several point guards in the league. These include the Memphis Grizzlies’ Mike Conley and Los Angeles Lakers’ Lonzo Ball.

It’s rumored that Chicago could try to help the Lakers facilitate a trade to acquire Anthony Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans.

Since Lonzo Ball was mentioned in trade headlines before, the Bulls could find a way to acquire Ball in the deal, while sending their draft pick and other assets to New Orleans.

There’s also Lakers rumors that Chicago would just trade their No. 7 pick for Lonzo Ball.

The Chicago Bulls plan to trade their 7th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft for Lonzo Ball 👀 pic.twitter.com/l9btveUChT — Greater Sports™️ // 📱 (@GreaterSportsTV) May 20, 2019

The concept is to bring a taller point guard with defensive skills to Chicago. Ball could work well with the likes of Zach LaVine, Lauri Markkanen, and Wendell Carter Jr. in the starting lineup.

If they made a straight-up trade involving the No. 7 pick, it gives Los Angeles two picks in the top eight to offer as a trade to New Orleans.

Davis wants trade but Pelicans owner doesn’t

During ESPN’s Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective discussion, Jackie MacMullan said that New Orleans Pelicans owner David Griffin doesn’t want to see Anthony Davis on the Lakers.

In fact, the words “over my dead body” have been circulating with regards to that happening.

Still, Anthony Davis seems to want a trade. The Pelicans already own the No. 1 pick, and it’s quite possible that if the trade lines up how they want, they could be adding a few more draft picks from this year’s talent.

Depending on which picks they land, it could even mean pairing Zion Williamson up with one of his Duke teammates. RJ Barrett and Cam Reddish are both amongst the prospects expected to go in the first round.

Chris Broussard even mentioned on a recent The Herd with Colin Cowherd show on FS1 that Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry likes the Lakers players. He wouldn’t mind having Ball, Kyle Kuzma, and Brandon Ingram as part of his lineup along with Zion Williamson.

"Alvin Gentry likes the Lakers players. He loves the idea of Lonzo Ball, Jrue Holiday, Zion , Kyle Kuzma and Brandon Ingram offensively and defensively… Brooklyn is going as hard after Anthony Davis as anybody… Their dream is to pair AD with Kyrie." — @Chris_Broussard pic.twitter.com/mfsLbrhDTq — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) May 20, 2019

It should be interesting to see how things play out. The Lakers rumors should only continue to boil as the draft and free agency approaches.

As mentioned, the Chicago Bulls also have their sights on veteran guard Mike Conley from the Memphis Grizzlies. All of the teams mentioned have picks in the top 10 so a trade could really shake things up by giving some of these lower-tier teams several top 10 picks.