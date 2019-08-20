Lakers rumors: Hasheem Thabeet may be among possible DeMarcus Cousins replacement options

Los Angeles Lakers rumors are swirling as the team is seeking a replacement for DeMarcus Cousins. With the star player sidelined by the torn ACL that he suffered, it has the Lakers looking at four potential candidates right now. Additionally, former NBA player Hasheem Thabeet is reportedly a possible candidate, should things work in his favor.

Hasheem Thabeet’s current situation

Hasheem Thabeet rose to prominence as a member of the UConn Huskies from 2007 through 2009. The 7-foot-3 college standout would go on to become the No. 2 pick in the 2009 NBA Draft for the Memphis Grizzlies. He played in 68 games in his rookie season, averaging 3.1 points, 3.6 boards, and 1.3 blocks per game.

He never quite found himself with any team at the professional level, going from Memphis to Houston, and then briefly to Portland. His last appearance in the NBA was from 2012 through 2014 with the Oklahoma City Thunder. For his career, Thabeet averaged a mere 2.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 0.8 blocks a game.

Still, he’s a 7-foot-3 player with some capabilities and is currently auditioning with NBA teams. A recent report surfaced via Sam Amico that Thabeet worked out with the Milwaukee Bucks just last week and the Denver Nuggets last month. Next on his schedule is another unnamed “Eastern Conference team.”

Per source: Hasheem Thabeet had good workouts with the Bucks last week and worked out in Denver for the Nuggets last month. He is scheduled to workout next week with an Eastern Conference team. His representation would now like to get him a workout with the Los Angeles Lakers. — Ben Stinar (@BenStinar) August 20, 2019

After that workout, the interesting note is that Thabeet’s people want to get him a workout with the Lakers. That sounds like some promising news for both sides, depending on what Thabeet brings to the court for L.A.

Based on the workout video up above, he’s certainly got some skills available.

Lakers eyeing four other options for the roster

As mentioned, the big void that the Los Angeles Lakers are trying to fill is the one left by DeMarcus Cousins’ ACL injury. Cousins bumped knees with another player during a workout session and ended up with a torn ACL. That came after he had just battled back from another injury and tried to make a big return for the Golden State Warriors during the NBA playoffs.

While Hasheem Thabeet would like to work out with the Lakers to show his capabilities, Los Angeles has several potential candidates already lined up. A recent NBA report brought word from Adrian Wojnarowski that the team will give veteran big men Joakim Noah, Dwight Howard, and Mareese Speights all an opportunity to work out. Another potential option is Marcin Gortat, who is currently overseas.

Of the candidates, Dwight Howard is under contract with the Memphis Grizzlies, but they reportedly have given him permission to seek out other opportunities. The Grizzlies appear willing to work out a buyout with any prospective team that wants to add Howard to the roster.

Already, Lakers fans are contemplating the idea of Howard returning to the franchise he couldn’t help gain success before, and maybe achieving that success along with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Still, the 2019-20 NBA season is more than two months away, giving Los Angeles plenty of time to find the big man they feel will give them what they need in place of DeMarcus Cousins.