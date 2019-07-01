Lakers rumors: D’Angelo Russell trade to Warriors involves Kevin Durant, All-Star could join Los Angeles

A new batch of Los Angeles Lakers rumors has popped up involving recently-traded NBA All-Star D’Angelo Russell. The former Nets point guard was traded to the Warriors in a surprising deal reported on Sunday night.

It’s been no secret that Los Angeles wanted to add either Russell or Kyrie Irving to their roster.

With Irving set to join Kevin Durant in Brooklyn, it appears the recent D’Angelo Russell trade could give the Lakers an All-Star option.

D’Angelo Russell traded to Golden State Warriors

Sunday night brought plenty of news in terms of the NBA free agency and trade headlines. Brooklyn Nets fans celebrated while New York Knicks fans drowned their sorrows.

Brooklyn will reportedly add Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving to their squad. The Knicks added Julius Randle and Taj Gibson to their roster, which is decent additions, but not quite what fans wanted to see.

The Golden State Warriors made surprising headlines, though. After fans finished posting memes involving Draymond Green and KD, they learned the Warriors hard traded for Brooklyn Nets All-Star guard D’Angelo Russell.

It was a shocking move because the Warriors already have Steph Curry as their star point guard.

The deal was one of several trades the Warriors made on Sunday. The other involved trading former NBA Finals MVP Andre Iguodala to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Both deals were due to the fact Kevin Durant chose to leave for the Nets in free agency, as Golden State didn’t want to be empty-handed as he leaves. However, those are the team’s two NBA Final MVPs.

The D’Angelo Russell deal involves a four-year contract worth $117 million with the Golden State Warriors. He won’t be sticking around, though. The trade also brings Shabazz Napier and Treveon Graham to the Warriors’ roster.

Warriors planning to trade Russell to another team

Another D’Angelo Russell trade is on the way, according to Marc Stein. In a tweet (below) from Andrew Perloff, it mentions what Stein said on The Dan Patrick Show. Basically, since “Russell does not fit” with the current Warriors roster, it makes sense he won’t be sticking around.

In fact, the Warriors did this deal so that Kevin Durant wouldn’t simply walk and they’d get nothing in return for him.

"De'Angelo Russell does not fit there whatsoever. They just did not want to see Kevin Durant walk out the door with no compensation. … They will trade him. It's just a matter of when." – @TheSteinLine on @dpshow — Andrew Perloff (@andrewperloff) July 1, 2019

Now, all eyes may turn to the Los Angeles Lakers. They have wanted to land a free agent point guard, but the Warriors may have complicated that for them.

Instead of being able to simply sign Russell to a deal, they may have to give up some assets. After their trade for Anthony Davis depleted the team of three core roster members, that could get tricky.

While everyone knows that LeBron James and AD are staying put, would the Lakers decide to make a move involving Kyle Kuzma? It seems there’s a lot for the front office to decide now. Luckily, Kawhi Leonard has yet to make his NBA free agency decision and could be wooed to the Lakers.

Per Basketball-Reference, Russell averaged 21.1 points, seven assists, and nearly four rebounds per game last season. He was formerly a No. 2 draft pick for the Lakers but traded away in favor of another No. 2 pick Lonzo Ball several seasons ago.

Ball has since been traded to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Other teams that could get involved in the trade attempts for Russell may include the Toronto Raptors, Los Angeles Clippers, and quite possibly, the New York Knicks. Stay tuned as NBA free agency continues to heat up the summer!