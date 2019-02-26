Lakers reportedly targeting Warriors superstar as 2019 trade target

The Los Angeles Lakers have some marquee players that they want to attempt to bring in this offseason. Names like Anthony Davis and Kawhi Leonard lead the pack, but a new name has emerged as well.

According to ESPN’s Romona Shelburne, Golden State Warriors superstar Draymond Green is considering dropping Wasserman Media Group as his representatives and signing with Rich Paul of Klutch Sports Group.

What could this mean for the Los Angeles Lakers?

Draymond Green and the Warriors

This offseason is going to be a tough one for the Golden State Warriors. Kevin Durant will become a free agent and many experts expect him to leave the Warriors, possibly heading to the New York Knicks to try to revive that franchise.

As for Draymond Green, he was around before Durant and won an NBA title before KD ever left OKC. With that said, Green is up for a supermax extension worth $220 million for five seasons if he wins the Defensive Player of the Year Award.

If he doesn’t win that award, he can still go four years for $120 million.

Much like Anthony Davis, Green will become a free agent in 2020. Davis already said that he wouldn’t sign an extension with any team that traded for him unless it was the Los Angeles Lakers.

Could Draymond Green also have his eyes on the Lakers?

Could Draymond Green go to the Lakers?

The rumors, according to Shelburne, is that the Golden State Warriors are worried that Green could turn down their extension and go to the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020. This is especially true if the Lakers don’t get one of their top targets this summer.

Shelburne said a lot of this is due to his friendship with LeBron James.