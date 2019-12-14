Lakers-Heat highlights: Anthony Davis, LeBron James lead comeback win in Miami

A trip to Miami was on the schedule for the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night — a return to his former home for LeBron James. It would end up as another impressive King James performance as the Lakers came back to win.

After being down by double-digits, James, Anthony Davis, and the Lakers would prevail, 113-110.

Heat build a double-digit lead in first half

Friday’s game brought Jimmy Butler and the Heat a chance to show that they are one of the best teams in the league. Miami had been undefeated at home. Butler would try to set the tone early on, as Miami went up 5-0 in the game behind his steal and breakaway dunk.

Now THAT is how you start a game! pic.twitter.com/DvIviSDfgW — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) December 14, 2019

Jimmy Buckets would finish as his team’s leading scorer, putting up 23 points on 9-of-20 shooting. He’d also record four steals, three assists, and three rebounds in the matchup. Butler had a chance to hit a game-tying three late, but Anthony Davis was right there to contest it.

Kendrick Nunn and Derrick Jones Jr. helped Miami build a double-digit lead by halftime.

Nunn’s posterization of JaVale McGee stood out early on, but the rookie had a few other special plays as part of his 7-of-15 night with 16 points and seven assists. Nunn continued to show why he’s among rookies moving up the Rookie of the Year ladder.

👀 @nunnbetter_ had some explosive moments last night. Which one was your fave? 🔥🎥 #HEATHighlights pic.twitter.com/oVeeCLRPMS — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) December 14, 2019

Jones wasn’t going to be outdone by the rookie, as he also put on a show as well.

Jones finished with 17 points, four rebounds, four assists, and two steals off the bench. Unfortunately, the performances of Butler, Nunn, and Jones weren’t enough to contain two NBA MVP candidates.

LeBron’s near triple-double, Davis’ double-double

The Lakers have had just one loss this season on the road. In this road game, Davis finished with 33 points, 10 rebounds, and three blocks. LeBron praised AD during the postgame interviews for getting several stops against Jimmy Butler when the team needed them late.

Both players put together another impressive highlight reel in Friday’s win.

Davis also spoke about the game being a “dog fight” and “fun.” “These are the types of games we live for,” he told Allie Clifton in his postgame interview on the court.

"We knew it was going to be a dog fight, that's what it was tonight and the game was fun. These are the types of games we live for." @RealAClifton talks post-game with @AntDavis23 following tonight's back-and-forth game in Miami. pic.twitter.com/D0mKqasxvV — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) December 14, 2019

LeBron had a tough first half, but even so, he ended up with 28 points, 12 assists, and nine boards in the win. James referred to the atmosphere of the game as “it was like a heavyweight bout.”

.@KingJames talks about his first half turnovers, playing against Jimmy Butler and the atmosphere for tonight's game in Miami. pic.twitter.com/WiXdkGomTl — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) December 14, 2019

Wearing a bandage with ice on his right elbow, LeBron spoke to the media in the locker room. He admitted that he was playing reckless early on, with seven turnovers in the first half. However, Bron’s teammates got on him for how he was playing.

“They told me you’re playing too passive, thinking about the game way too much instead of read and reacting and doing what you do. … [Davis] got on me, Boogie Cousins got on me and they told me to just be me. So I was like, ‘Thank god we have two halves in a basketball game,’ where I can flush the first one and then come back and try to help us win,” James said.

Check out the full Lakers-Heat highlights below:

With the loss, Miami falls to 18-7 overall, but they’re still third in the Eastern Conference standings.

Meanwhile, the Lakers improved to 23-3, maintaining their lead in the Western Conference by 3.5 games over the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Heat will look to bounce back with a home game on Saturday night against Luka Doncic and the Mavs.

Next up for Los Angeles will be a Sunday night game on the road against the Atlanta Hawks.