L.A. Lakers rumors: One NBA analyst nominates new coaching hire

25th March 2019 6:32 PM ET

L.A. Lakers rumors about the coaching situation are still floating around. On Monday during the latest episode of Pardon the Interruption on ESPN, co-host Michael Wilbon presented his nominee for the next coach of the Los Angeles Lakers.

The current coach of the Lakers is still Luke Walton, but the team has struggled under his leadership this season. The addition of LeBron James was supposed to help get the team back to the NBA playoffs but they are still floundering. It has led to a number of L.A. Lakers rumors about a possible coaching change.

At the end of the Monday episode of Pardon the Interruption, Wilbon gave an unsolicited comment about the situation in Los Angeles. He likely brought it up as the name Jason Kidd had been bantered about on numerous other sports talk shows.

“Byron Scott, Tony. That’s my nominee for next Lakers coach. Byron Scott.”

The Lakers have missed 6 straight postseasons. LeBron isn't about that. (via @KingJames) pic.twitter.com/coTYswh1LC — ESPN (@espn) March 24, 2019

Would Byron Scott be a good coach for the Los Angeles Lakers?

The attraction in this situation stems from the fact that Scott is a former player for the Lakers. He played 11 seasons for the Lakers, helping the team during the Showtime era of basketball. Scott helped the Lakers win three championships during his playing days.

When was done playing in the NBA, Byron Scott became an assistant coach for the Sacramento Kings. After two seasons with the Kings, Scott was given a shot to lead the New Jersey Nets. He steered the team to the 2002 and 2003 NBA Finals but only stayed in New Jersey for four seasons.

Scott also spent time with the New Orleans Hornets, Cleveland Cavaliers, and L.A. Lakers. He has a combined record of 454-647 (41.2 percent) as a coach, including a 38-126 record as the coach of the Lakers. Following the 2015-16 NBA season, the Lakers went to Walton, who has not produced the required results for that Los Angeles spotlight.

The Lakers reportedly feel another coach – not Jason Kidd – will receive "strong consideration" as a potential replacement (via @stephenasmith) Full Podcast: https://t.co/TkoUuDkRm5 pic.twitter.com/AhCF64J9SG — ESPNLosAngeles (@ESPNLosAngeles) March 25, 2019

Byron Scott, Tyronn Lue, or Jason Kidd to coach L.A. Lakers?

So is Byron Scott a better coaching candidate than Luke Walton or Jason Kidd? Kidd has a career winning percentage of just 49.1 and the most wins his teams have had in a season is 44 (2013-14). None of his teams have won a playoff series either. Maybe Tyronn Lue could be an answer? Lue did coach James on the Cavs for two years.

While the prediction of the new L.A. Lakers’ coach by Mike Wilbon was off the cuff, it’s not actually a horrible idea, especially since Byron Scott is a player’s coach and might work well with LeBron James. Only time will tell.