L.A. Lakers rumors: Carmelo Anthony signing closer after team misses Markieff Morris?

Carmelo Anthony playing for Rockets against L.A. Lakers. Pic credit: ESPN

L.A. Lakers rumors didn’t stop with the NBA trade deadline. And why should they? The Lakers need help and it more obvious than ever.

Quite a few players have been bought out by their former teams after those teams failed to find a trading partner. The Lakers tried to bring several of them to Los Angeles, including Enes Kanter and Markieff Morris.

Kanter decided to sign with the Portland Trail Blazers earlier in the week, and now, Morris has signed with the Oklahoma City Thunder. The crop of available free agents is now starting to dry out.

Carmelo Anthony to the Los Angeles Lakers?

It’s not considered breaking news that Carmelo Anthony has been linked to the L.A. Lakers and LeBron James. This started before Anthony went to the Houston Rockets on a one-year deal.

The situation didn’t work out for the future Hall-of-Famer or the Rockets, leading to an Anthony trade to the Chicago Bulls. The Bulls waived Anthony, making him a free agent again.

As shown in the video above, there are NBA analysts who feel that Anthony would be a good fit with the Lakers. If he can accept the role of being a supporting character on an NBA team, then it certainly seems like a strong possibility. These L.A. Lakers rumors also make sense for the team.

Recently waived by the Bulls, Carmelo Anthony is a free agent and the Lakers just opened up a roster spot https://t.co/Vmzcfi5kEk — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 8, 2019

At this point, the Lakers signing Anthony comes with almost no risk. The Lakers can offer what amounts to a veteran’s minimum wage for the rest of the 2018-19 NBA season and make Anthony prove himself on the court again.

At 28-29 on the season, the Lakers are three games back from the L.A. Clippers for the No. 8 playoff spot in the West. It’s time to make a move.

Will the latest L.A. Lakers rumors lead to Carmelo Anthony signing with the team? After missing out on Enes Kanter and Markieff Morris, it seems even more likely than before.