Kyrie Irving 5 Spongebob shoes release: Where to buy, price, & collection details

Saturday brought the official Kyrie Irving 5 Spongebob shoe release date. It’s a cool collaboration involving Nike, NBA star Kyrie Irving, and Nickelodeon.

Many fans of Kyrie’s line of Nike sneakers, as well as fans of the hit cartoon Spongebob Squarepants, will be seeking these out. They’re not only bold and stylish but in some cases could offer resale value.

Here’s a look at release details including what’s in the collection, price, and where to buy those Kyrie Irving 5 Spongebob shoes now.

Kyrie 5 Spongebob Shoes based on popular cartoon

The lineup of new Nikes is part of Kyrie Irving’s Spongebob shoe collection with characters from the show represented. There are five different shoes, each with a character from the popular show set in Bikini Bottom. The characters’ faces appear inside the shoe on the heel area with colors matching them on the outer area.

In the Instagram photo below, there’s a good look given of the different shoes in the Kyrie 5 collection as well as the Kyrie 2s. Pictured first is the standout yellow Spongebob shoe, with a pink Patrick Star shoe just below that.

Next is the Squidward Tentacles in a light aqua green with a light blue colorway. Below that is the reddish Kyrie Low 2 Mr. Krabs and an all-white Kyrie Low 2 shoe featuring Sandy Cheeks.

It’s a cool concept, which Kyrie selected based on his childhood and wanting to do something to keep with that theme. He also believes the show taught valuable lessons for the youth and makes for a stylish-looking shoe. Not bad at all, and they’re already selling out all over.

Where can you buy the Kyrie 5 Spongebob shoes?

Brooklyn Nets NBA star Kyrie Irving sat down with B/R Kicks to discuss the collaboration involving Nickelodeon and Nike. There’s an official unboxing below with Kyrie speaking on each of the pairs in the video below. However, many people want to get their hands on a pair of their favorites.

The Kyrie 5 Spongebob Squarepants shoes were available at the Nike website for a price of $130. The Big Kids’ 5 were going for $110, with Toddler Kyrie 5 kicks going for $55 a pair. As one might expect, they’re now sold out at Nike, based on popularity.

The Kyrie 5 collection shoes were also being sold at Foot Locker online. Just as with the Nike website, the popular retailer also sold out of these kicks on release day.

There is the possibility that the Kyrie 5 Spongebobs are available at local retail stores. These include Foot Locker, Champs Sports, and Dick’s Sporting Goods, among others.

Again, the popularity of these kicks probably has them sold out at many locations with the earlier drop. It may be best to contact any nearby retailers in advance before heading out.

That means it could be on to third-party sneaker resellers, a friend who works at a store, or even your friendly neighborhood shoe dealer if you’ve got that connection.

One of the best sneaker resale websites out there is StockX which has several pairs of the Kyrie 5 Spongebob Shoes. Check out the latest Spongebob listings here. Prices seem relatively reasonable at the moment, with some pairs near the original start price and others still under $200 each.

One thing is certain: a lot of people wanted to get their hands on a pair of these shoes based on the popularity of the show and probably Kyrie Irving!