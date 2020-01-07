Kyle Kuzma trade rumors: Kings among interested teams, Lakers need Bogdan Bogdanovic

The Los Angeles Lakers could still be looking to improve their roster despite holding the best record in the Western Conference.

That’s why new Kyle Kuzma trade rumors have recently emerged even though the young star is a solid contributor for the team. One of the NBA squads mentioned as a potential trade partner is the Sacramento Kings, with their sharpshooter potentially part of the discussion.

Kings have attempted to engage in Kuzma trade talks

According to a tweet from Marc Stein on Monday, the Sacramento Kings are “among the teams” that have attempted to get a deal going for Kyle Kuzma.

As Stein adds, Sacramento would need to include Bogdan Bogdanovic in the deal. He’s set to be a restricted free agent. He’d also be just part of the trade for Kuzma.

Sacramento is among the teams that has tried to engage the Lakers in Kyle Kuzma trade talks, league sources say. The Kings know they would have to include sharpshooter (and soon-to-be restricted free agent) Bogdan Bogdanovic, for starters, in a Kuzma deal — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) January 6, 2020

For the current season, Bogdanovic is averaging 14.5 points, 3.6 assists, and three boards a game in Sacramento. He’s shooting at a rate of 42.6 percent and knocking down 38.3 percent of his threes.

He also missed a recent game against the New Orleans Pelicans due to an ankle issue, but it doesn’t appear to be a severe injury as he’s day-to-day.

Meanwhile, Kuzma’s averages have dipped this season most likely due to the addition of another significant scoring threat in Anthony Davis. Kuz is averaging 11.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 0.8 assists per game.

Even so, teams appear to be interested because they’ve seen what the young Lakers star is capable of.

As mentioned by Brian Windhorst on ESPN, Kuzma makes $2 million, and under the NBA trade rules, it makes it difficult to get players of the same value or better back in a package deal.

The Lakers possibly could include Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in the trade to boost what its partner is getting in return.

As of this report, the Kyle Kuzma trade rumors are just that and there’s no indication the Lakers are seriously shopping him.

Still, the team is looking to stabilize its second unit on the floor to hold leads when LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and other starters are resting.

The NBA trade deadline arrives on February 6, so it should be interesting to see if Kuzma is still wearing purple and gold by then.