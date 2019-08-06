Kobe Bryant All-Decade third team spot: Le’Veon Bell, Max Kellerman, others react

The Los Angeles Lakers have a rich championship history that extends back for many decades. Five of the franchise’s 16 championships involved Kobe Bryant among the main stars.

However, he recently received an interesting spot when it comes to the NBA’s All-Decade teams. Kobe was placed on the NBA All-Decade Third team, drawing the dismay of many fans and star athletes.

Kobe ranked below Melo, Griffin, others

Just like there’s an All-NBA First, Second, and Third Team every season, there were three NBA All-Decade teams revealed recently.

These weren’t necessarily created by a collection of all journalists or media, but are from the NBA.com and NBA TV producers and analysts.

Even though it’s not a serious distinction, the lists are getting some interesting responses and arguments from fans.

First Team: Steph Curry, James Harden, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, LeBron James

Second Team: Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, Blake Griffin, Anthony Davis

Third Team: Dwyane Wade, Kobe Bryant, Paul George, Giannis Antetokounmpo, LaMarcus Aldridge

Plenty of fans and stars find Kobe’s spot on the third team absolutely disrespectful. The main argument going around is that Kobe should at least be on that second team instead of Carmelo Anthony.

However, others contend that Bryant really only played three seasons in the decade. In addition, he only won a single championship out of his five this decade, so his position on the third team might make sense.

Star athletes, others react to Kobe’s spot

A number of fans, analysts, and personalities online made it known that this recent ranking of Kobe Bryant didn’t seem legit. Podcast host and entrepreneur Ced Funches summed it up well for most of those fans with his simple caption regarding the third-team decision.

The disrespect for Kobe is deafening pic.twitter.com/tTLaIJg1hB — Ced (@cedfunches) August 6, 2019

The newest member of the New York Jets Le’Veon Bell was amongst the athletes who reacted. He thought it was a bad decision to rank the “Black Mamba” where they did.

He tweeted it out to his fans, tying in his thoughts with the shock he felt when seeing that recent “Top 50 rappers of all time” list also making the rounds online.

today I seen a list of the top “50 greatest rappers” of all, and I thought ppl was trolling with that list…& then I see another list, & they have Kobe 3rd team all decade?!! just when I thought it couldn’t be a worse list, someone manages to prove me wrong 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) August 5, 2019

When discussing the All-Decade teams on ESPN’s First Take, Max Kellerman said he felt Kobe would be on the “All-Decade Worst Team.”

That was enough to cause host Molly Qerim to walk off the set in disgust at Kellerman’s take on the subject. Check it out in the Twitter video clip below.

"Kobe Bryant's on the [All-Decade] worst team."@maxkellerman's take had @MollyQerim WALK OFF the set 😂 pic.twitter.com/mv1KVEyeFb — First Take (@FirstTake) August 6, 2019

Still, many fans are commenting that Kobe had some pretty terrible seasons during the past decade.

From 2013 through 2016 he was hampered by injuries including his knee, feet, back, Achilles tendon, and rotator cuff in his right shoulder.

His final season was the 2015-16 season, with Kobe retiring in December of 2015. So he’s been out of the league for three years in this decade. Other players are putting up more noteworthy stats and have won at least one more ring over the past 10 years.

The debates will continue over a list produced just to stir up debates over a hot topic. That said, there’s no arguing that Kobe Bryant should rank amongst the greatest players of all-time for his career’s work.

He’s still being consulted by today’s players including Jayson Tatum and Trae Young for help with their games.

Trae Young is getting bigger and smarter with the help of Kobe Bryant. #Hawks pic.twitter.com/ojQ73CdOn3 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 31, 2019

Kobe probably doesn’t pay any attention to these types of lists either. He’s now chasing other lists with his recent book, TV shows, and business ventures. Stay tuned for Kobe Bryant on those Forbes and business lists in the next decade.