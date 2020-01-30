Knicks and Grizzlies fight: Teams separated after Elfrid Payton shoves Jae Crowder down

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

A Knicks and Grizzlies fight arrived late during Wednesday night’s matchup in New York, requiring the two teams to be separated.

The near brawl on the court arrived due to a hard foul late during a blowout game. Tensions were so high that some of the players even got into it with their coaches. Several individuals were ejected from the contest.

Payton’s hard foul leads to Knicks-Grizzlies fight

In the fourth quarter, the Knicks found themselves down by 18 points to the visiting Grizzlies. With just under 50 seconds to go, Jae Crowder went for a three-pointer despite his squad holding a sizable lead.

The Knicks’ Elfrid Payton took exception to it and rushed over, shoving Crowder as he was taking the shot. That led to Crowder falling back towards the sidelines.

Crowder was not happy with Payton’s hard foul and quickly popped up from the floor. A referee happened to be close enough to get between them, but players and coaches also came over to the area. According to a tweet from

Bleacher Report posted a video showing what went down in the fourth quarter, with officials and coaches having to separate the players.

Ejections, possible punishments coming?

According to The Commercial Appeal’s Evan Barnes, both Crowder and Payton were ejected from the game as well as the Knicks’ Marcus Morris. By that point, the game was already decided, with the Grizzlies comfortable headed towards a win.

Per ESPN, Crowder and Morris’ suspensions were due to them instigating Wednesday night’s fight. Payton received an automatic ejection since his foul on Crowder was a flagrant 2.

The Knicks’ Marcus Morris had comments about Crowder following his team’s loss at Madison Square Garden. He referred to Crowder as “very woman-like” in terms of his on-court actions, including “flopping and throwing his head back.”

"He's got a lot of female tendencies on the court, flopping and throwing his head back…he's soft, very woman-like" – Marcus Morris on Jae Crowder pic.twitter.com/MxtFnKbu3M — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) January 30, 2020

Some fines and/or suspensions could be on the way for the primary players involved as well as several others. The league has an automatic one-game suspension policy for any players that leave the bench area during a fight.

Evan Barnes mentioned on his Twitter feed that several Grizzlies players left the bench, including Jaren Jackson Jr. and Marko Guduric. He also noted that the Knicks’ Julius Randle swung at Taylor Jenkins. The league may be looking into all of these things.

The Knicks lost Wednesday night’s game 127-106 to fall to a dismal 13-36 for their latest season as they will likely look towards another high lottery pick in the NBA Draft. In addition to the on-court brawl, the fans started to chant “sell the team” aimed at owner James Dolan.