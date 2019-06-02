Klay Thompson injury update: Warriors star leaves during NBA Finals Game 2

The Golden State Warriors picked up an important win in the NBA Finals Game 2 on the road Sunday night. However, they had several players leave the game with injuries which could complicate things.

That includes one of their All-Star Splash Brothers. Here are the latest Kevin Looney and Klay Thompson injury updates following the game.

Warriors’ Kevin Looney hurt in Game 2

It was already a tough start for the Warriors as the commentators and sideline reporter Doris Burke made it known that something was off with Stephen Curry.

The Warriors’ All-Star was reportedly “not feeling well” and took some energy gel according to Burke. Curry would eventually find himself in tonight’s victory as he finished as the team’s top scorer.

Golden State wasn’t without injury woes, though. The first Warriors player to exit the game was Kevin Looney. Looney’s injury occurred during the game’s first half in a collision with Raptors All-Star Kawhi Leonard.

During halftime, a diagnosis arrived which indicated Looney was done for the night due to a left chest contusion.

Kevon Looney (left chest contusion) will not return to tonight’s game. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) June 3, 2019

While Looney is part of the great Golden State rotation, he’s yet to be amongst the team’s top stars. Warriors coach Steve Kerr made up for his absence by relying more on the return of DeMarcus Cousins along with big men Andrew Bogut and Jonas Jerebko.

Video: Klay Thompson injury in fourth quarter

In another injury that occurred after Looney, Warriors fans saw one of their top stars limp off the court. Klay Thompson fell to injury after landing awkwardly following a shot.

His legs became outstretched in what one of the commentators described as him trying to get contact and referee attention for a foul.

A video (below) arrived on Twitter showing exactly what went down.

Holy crap was that an awkward landing by Klay. Lucky he’s okay. pic.twitter.com/r20e70Kujq — BBALLBREAKDOWN (@bballbreakdown) June 3, 2019

Thompson stayed down on the court and was slow to get to the other end on defense. Eventually, the Warriors were able to get a timeout. A frustrated Thompson limped down to the end of the Warriors’ bench. He’d later head back to the locker room for diagnosis.

The Golden State Warriors’ PR Twitter account provided an update on Thompson during the game. While left hamstring tightness doesn’t seem like a major cause for concern, it has Warriors fans somewhat concerned.

Klay Thompson (left hamstring tightness) will not return to tonight's game. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) June 3, 2019

Thompson was shown in the hallway as the Warriors went to the locker room after their win. He clearly had an ice bag taped around the back of his leg to address the injury but was on his feet.

Warriors’ injury issues

He’s the second All-Star player to become hurt during the NBA Playoffs. The team was without star Kevin Durant for the entire Western Conference Finals against the Portland Trail Blazers.

They still managed to sweep Portland 4-0 and are hoping for Durant’s return possibly in the next few games. Durant has been sidelined with a right calf injury.

More KD, Kevin Looney, and Klay Thompson injury updates are likely to come as the teams head into Game 3. Despite the injury issues, the team has managed to tie up the series 1-1 as they head back home.

The next installment in the NBA Finals arrives on Wednesday at 9 p.m. Eastern Time at Golden State’s Oracle Arena.