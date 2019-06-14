Klay Thompson injury update and expected return: Video shows Warriors star’s ACL injury in Game 6

In Game 6 of the NBA Finals, the Golden State Warriors’ Klay Thompson was forced to leave the court due to injury. His exit came at a pivotal time in the game too, as his Warriors were on the verge of potentially winning the game to force Game 7.

While Thompson managed to hit two free throws before his exit, he ultimately couldn’t return. The latest Klay Thompson injury update gives fans the unfortunate news just as the postseason has ended.

Klay Thompson suffers knee injury (Video)

Thompson’s injury came late in the third quarter on a fast break play down the court. As the Warriors All-Star rushed towards the basket and went for a dunk, the Toronto Raptors’ Danny Green contested the layup.

He ended up fouling Thompson, although it wasn’t malicious or flagrant. Thompson landed awkwardly on the court and immediately fell to the ground holding his left knee.

The video footage below shows Thompson’s injury as it occurred in Game 6 with concerned teammates and training staff nearby.

Thompson managed to get to his feet with some help and exited the court to head to the locker room. However, there’s a rule in the NBA that if you leave the game and don’t shoot free throws you are out for the rest of the game.

Someone told Thompson that in the locker room and he made his return to the cheers of the Warriors fans. After nailing his two free throws, Thompson was shown going back to the locker room and even running there.

According to Doris Burke during the fourth quarter, Thompson was back in the locker room “jumping up and down” to stay loose. He also told his dad on the way to the locker room, “I did not hear anything pop.”

That’s usually a good sign.

Burke reported shortly after that a knee injury would keep Thompson out of the game. He was shown exiting the arena on crutches with Warriors’ training staff. The Golden State All-Star provided his team 30 points before his unfortunate exit. The Raptors would go on to win the game and the NBA title.

Klay Thompson injury update: Warriors star suffered torn ACL

After an MRI last night for Thomspon, the Warriors PR Twitter confirmed the worst with an injury update. Thompson suffered a torn ACL in his left knee as the Warriors’ postseason ended.

It was the second major injury to devastate Golden State in the NBA Finals. Their star Kevin Durant suffered a ruptured Achilles injury and had surgery a few days ago. He could be out the entire 2019-20 NBA season.

Klay Thompson injury update: pic.twitter.com/9b7dZfde9U — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) June 14, 2019

The injuries for Durant and Klay Thompson arrive just as the NBA is heading into a major free agency period this summer. KD and Thompson are two of many top names who could potentially sign with other teams. However, both stars have serious injuries and recoveries ahead. Those sorts of injuries can potentially change a player’s performance level going forward.

Still, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski doesn’t believe this will be a major blow to Thompson’s free agency situation.

Woj also mentioned in the video above that it may be “February or March” of next year before Thompson may be able to return to action. That’s not quite as long as what Durant’s prognosis is, as some are saying KD will miss the entire season.

Following Game 6, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr talked about the situation with Klay and other injuries. “It’s just — the way it’s gone, I don’t know if it’s related to five straight seasons of playing 100-plus games and just all the wear and tear, but it’s devastating,” Kerr said.

The injuries caught up with the Golden State Warriors in the latest NBA Playoffs, leading to their eventual fall from grace. Now the focus will become their star players’ recoveries and free agency decisions.