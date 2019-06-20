KK Dixon: Who is Ja Morant’s girlfriend?

On Thursday night, Murray State Racers standout Ja Morant was amongst the top picks for the 2019 NBA Draft. The former college point guard was drafted second overall after Zion Williamson.

Right by his side as he waited to hear his name called was his girlfriend KK Dixon. So who is Ja Morant’s girlfriend?

Morant’s girlfriend gains spotlight during March

Morant’s girlfriend started to get into the spotlight more as more people watched Morant play college basketball. That took place during March Madness as Murray State was trying to push far into the tournament bracket.

She was in the stands cheering her man on and having her around certainly may have helped, at least in terms of stats. Morant achieved a historic triple-double in one of his games during the tourney.

Online reports indicate that Ja Morant and his girlfriend have been dating since 2018, so it’s a relatively new relationship. She’s on Instagram but hasn’t posted any photos since May 12.

However, she’s got several photos along with Ja Morant. In one she boasts, “He so handsome🤤lol…. GOODLUCK TODAY 12 💚”turn me up”😈.” In another, she mentions “my happiness.”

In the photo below, KK Dixon suggests she loves the life she’s living. That life could change drastically once her man gets into the NBA. Morant was the second overall pick for the Memphis Grizzlies.

It’s mentioned by some sources that Dixon has photos of herself playing volleyball, but it’s unknown whether that was in high school or for college.

Ja Morant also had his mother and father along with him for NBA Draft night. Ja Morant ended up becoming the No. 2 pick on Thursday night. So now he and his girlfriend will head to Memphis where he’ll play with the Grizzlies.

By the way, his dad brings NBA ties along with him, as Tee Morant played high school ball with none other than NBA champion and Hall of Famer Ray Allen.

It appears, he has plenty of love and support in his corner as he heads onto the next journey of his basketball career. You can follow @KKDixon on Instagram for more of her adventures with Ja.

The 2019 NBA Draft was featured on ESPN on Thursday (June 20) from Brooklyn, New York.