Kevon Looney injury status, Klay Thompson MRI update arrives ahead of Game 3

The Golden State Warriors’ Kevon Looney injury status has fans concerned when it comes to the team’s title chances. Add in the fact that Kevin Durant has been on the sidelines and it isn’t the best news.

However, a recent Klay Thompson MRI update provides better news for the team ahead of Game 3.

Kevon Looney injury status updated

When the Warriors’ Kevon Looney fell to injury during Game 2, it was first reported he had a chest contusion. It was enough of an issue to keep him out of the entire second half of that game.

Luckily, Golden State withstood Toronto’s attempted comeback and won the contest, 109-104.

On Tuesday, a Kevon Looney injury status report arrived. ESPN’s insider Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted out the unfortunate news that Looney could be done for the postseason.

Further detail on Looney injury, per sources: non-displaced first costal cartilage fracture. There could be more evaluation, but there isn't great optimism on a return this season. DeMarcus Cousins' emergence in Game 2 looms even bigger for the Warriors. https://t.co/acW7PnWQzm — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 4, 2019

Looney’s injury occurred before halftime in Game 2 when he collided with the Raptors’ Kawhi Leonard. That kept him in the locker room for evaluation. Now the latest diagnosis reveals a broken collarbone as the injury.

As Woj mentioned, the fact the Warriors have big man DeMarcus Cousins available to play again is a major boost. However, Cousins’ return to form is still underway, so what he can do remains to be seen.

He’ll probably be a point of focus once again in Game 3 in Oakland.

Klay Thompson’s MRI update is good

The other player that Golden State Warriors fans were worried about is Klay Thompson. In a previous Klay injury update, it was reported he had tightness in his hamstring.

He underwent further evaluation for the injury and a recent tweet via Warriors PR gave good news on Klay’s condition. Klay Thompson’s MRI showed he had a “mild strain of the hamstring.” He’s considered “questionable” ahead of the third game in the series.

Klay Thompson & Kevon Looney injury update: pic.twitter.com/TTwO4rWEVU — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) June 4, 2019

Thompson’s injury occurred due to a bad landing on the court and it didn’t involve any other players. After falling to the court with his legs stretched awkwardly, Thompson had to limp to the other end of the court on defense.

Ultimately, his team called for timeout and Thompson headed to the bench. He’d later leave for the locker room and was shown on his feet post-game, but with an ice pack on the back of his leg.

Thompson was clearly feeling good enough to stand, celebrate with teammates, and even throw some playful verbal jabs at Drake from the tunnel.

Thompson and KD weren’t the only ones to react to Drake’s latest fanfare for the Raptors.

“Weren’t talking tonight were ya? With your bum a*s.” Klay & KD had some words for Drake as they emerged from the locker room to greet their teammates after the Game 2 victory. @kron4news #DubNation | #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/hGlIM17KA2 — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) June 3, 2019

More updates are likely to arrive before the Warriors head into Game 3. That game arrives Wednesday night at 9 p.m. Eastern Time (6 p.m. PT) on ABC.