Kevin Love trade rumors pick up again as Cavs ready to hear offers

For those people who might have been missing the annual Kevin Love trade rumors, they’ve made their return for the 2019-20 NBA season.

In the middle of another disappointing season in Cleveland, the Cavaliers may be ready to deal away their big man. That’s if they hear the right offer, and based on the latest indications, there will be plenty of interest around the league.

Cavs ready for Kevin Love trade talk

A report arrived during ESPN’s NBA Countdown on Friday, with insider Adrian Wojnarowski providing the latest on the Kevin Love situation. During his time on the show, Woj said, “I’m told that Cleveland is ready now to listen to offers on Kevin Love as we get to that December 15 date and then the February trade deadline.”

The Cavaliers are ready to listen to offers for Kevin Love, sources tell @wojespn. Here's Woj on the trade market for Love: pic.twitter.com/M5BprMtAkG — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 7, 2019

Woj mentioned that Love is on “a lot of team’s radars” and “especially in the West,” as there are teams looking for a big man to help them out. “I think there’s going to be a lot of conversations between Cleveland and teams all over the league” Woj added.

Woj names a few teams that have had interest in Love

Along with his mention that Cleveland is “ready to listen” and that it will probably take an offer that blows them away, Woj named three teams that have had interest in Love in the past. Those teams are the Boston Celtics, Portland Trail Blazers, and Denver Nuggets. All three squads are looking to strengthen their rosters as they try to make that push for the NBA championship.

Teams, especially in the Western Conference, could be calling up the Cleveland Cavaliers. Love was a former All-Star leader for the Minnesota Timberwolves and his overall skills and experience could really help a team contend with the L.A. Lakers after they added Anthony Davis in the offseason.

The Blazers recently added Carmelo Anthony to their lineup and were facing the Lakers on Friday night. Adding Love could further help the team, which still has a losing record in the West, but is looking to climb into contention again.

Love is currently signed to a four-year contract with the Cavs through the 2022-23 NBA season that is worth $120.4 million. He first arrived in Cleveland as part of a big trade in 2014, where the Cavs moved their No. 1 pick, Andrew Wiggins, over to the Timberwolves as part of a three-team deal. That brought Love to Cleveland to form a big three with LeBron James and Kyrie Irving that eventually claimed an NBA title.

Kevin Love is averaging 16.7 points and 10.7 rebounds per game this season.

The Cavaliers have a dismal 5-16 record in the East which has them 13th overall. It’s clearly still rebuilding time for the Cavs and with Love seemingly healthy, it makes for a great bargaining chip to rebuild with.

Now teams will need to prepare their best offers before the February trade deadline.