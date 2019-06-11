Kevin Durant injury update, MRI results: Will Warriors’ star return in 2019 NBA Finals?

The latest Kevin Durant injury update arrives as his Golden State Warriors survived Game 5 with a one-point win. The 2019 NBA Finals are now at 3-2 in favor of the Toronto Raptors, as the series shifts back to Oakland for Game 6.

However, much of the attention right now is on the injury status of Durant. Will he make a return during these NBA Finals or be out considerably longer?

Kevin Durant’s injury occurred on dribble move

Kevin Durant was announced as a game-time decision after first being listed as “questionable.” However, it was eventually reported that Durant would play in Game 5.

That seemed like good news for Warriors fans and Durant got off to a good start. However, all of his shots came from downtown, as KD was 3-for-3 from three-point range. He’d finish with 11 points for the game.

In the Kevin Durant injury video below, viewers watch as KD has the ball against the Raptors’ Serge Ibaka. He attempts to turn on his dribble and then aggravates his leg.

He lets go of the ball and limps off the court to the sidelines where he takes a seat as the Raptors scored on a fastbreak. Durant then sat on the court for several moments until teammates and training staff assisted him.

As seen in the video above, Raptors’ fans originally cheered the fact that Kevin Durant went down with an injury. However, Raptors players did their best to address the crowd and tell them to stop.

A “KD” chant ultimately broke out from the fans as Durant was assisted from the court to the tunnel. The Warriors, seemingly inspired by everything, were able to withstand a late rally from the Raptors and win Game 5, 106-105.

MRI results expected to confirm Durant’s injury

Kevin Durant was shown leaving the arena in a walking boot and using crutches. At that time, it was reported as a lower right leg injury by Warriors PR.

The Warriors’ star had an MRI scheduled for Tuesday afternoon to assess the injury. Ahead of the reports, the team feared he may have torn his Achilles. That’s because the Warriors’ staff used a specific test for the injury ahead of the MRI results.

MRI for Kevin Durant not scheduled to happen in Toronto. Team just leaving Toronto now, so don't expect the results for a bit. However, Bob Myers' emotional news conference was a tell. The Warriors have a good idea of the extent of Achilles injury. @InStreetClothes explains why. https://t.co/d7WTbkzXOs — Jeff Zillgitt (@JeffZillgitt) June 11, 2019

Now fans will await confirmation. The MRI results could come later on Tuesday afternoon or on Wednesday morning. However, based on the GM’s press conference and the word of insiders such as ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, it appears KD will be done for the rest of the Finals.

An extended injury could also play into the offseason. Per Kevin Durant’s contract, the Warriors star can become a free agent this summer. He may have decided to sign with another team besides the Warriors. One of the teams that were rumored to be interested in Durant were the New York Knicks.

One has to wonder if a team would be less likely to sign him based on the recent injuries. He’s still one of the top superstars in the game today, but right now his health is of the utmost importance.

He could be out for months before he gets back on the court. Warriors general manager Bob Myers became choked up as he talked about the situation with Kevin Durant’s injury after Game 5.

The NBA Finals are now headed back to the Bay area. Game 6 of the series will take place on Thursday, June 13 in Oakland, California with ABC providing the live telecast.