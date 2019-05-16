Kevin Durant injury update: How long is Warriors star out of action?

On Thursday night, the Golden State Warriors were back in action as they hosted the Portland Trail Blazers for Game 2 in their best-of-seven series.

In a Kevin Durant injury update, the team’s superstar scorer was sidelined once again. That’s leaving fans wondering just how the Warriors star will be out of action for.

Kevin Durant injured against Rockets

Kevin Durant suffered his injury during the Western Conference semifinals series versus the Houston Rockets. In the third quarter of Game 5, he strained his calf and hasn’t played in any games since then.

The video clip below shows footage of Durant as he limps off the court following the injury. As of Thursday, he was officially ruled out for a good portion of the Warriors’ series versus Portland too.

Kevin Durant goes to the locker room after suffering an apparent non-contact injury on lower leg pic.twitter.com/JCLv3szwz8 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 9, 2019

Durant had 22 points in that Game 5 victory against Houston, but his absence is a detriment for the defending champions. They’ve also been missing the services of big man DeMarcus Cousins.

He suffered a torn quad injury in the opening round series against the Los Angeles Clippers.

When will Kevin Durant return to action?

According to ESPN’s report, Durant is officially out for Game 3 and Game 4 of the Portland series. During ESPN’s The Jump, journalist Ramona Shelburne said their source said KD is “not close” to making his return.

It appears that the Golden State Warriors are monitoring the situation and plan to re-evaluate Durant in a week.

They released a statement saying that he “has shown good progress since beginning his rehabilitation program one week ago. At this point, Durant is not ready to advance to on-court work.”

As for Cousins, he’s not ready for live action quite yet but has progressed to being able to do “on-court work” per the Warriors’ statement (below).

Kevin Durant & DeMarcus Cousins injury update: pic.twitter.com/nEDLHT5vue — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) May 17, 2019

With the Warriors scheduled for another game versus Portland next Wednesday, that could mean Kevin Durant’s injury update comes after that matchup.

So don’t be surprised if he’s not back in Game 5 or even Game 6, as the team will not to rush things.