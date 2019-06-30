Kevin Durant announcement: Durant reportedly makes decision, will form a new superteam

The Kevin Durant announcement based on his future was supposed to come tonight during an episode of his show The Boardroom.

However, the news leaked a lot sooner than that, giving away what Kevin Durant will do and the truth is that he is starting his own super team.

Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Kevin Durant announcement news just two hours ago it is bad news for the Golden State Warriors.

Kevin Durant is signing with the Brooklyn Nets and he isn’t coming alone, as Kyrie Irving and DeAndre Jordan are joining him.

Source: Kevin Durant will announce his free agent decision tonight on his company owned sports business network: https://t.co/ovJCDTOEMz — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2019

Brooklyn is making a clean sweep tonight: Brooklyn will sign Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and DeAndre Jordan, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2019

According to reports, Kevin Durant will sign a four-year, maximum contract worth $142 million to go to the Nets as their new centerpiece superstar.

Breaking: Kevin Durant is planning to sign with the Nets, per @wojespn pic.twitter.com/AX8pCX707M — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 30, 2019

This comes after the News met with Kyrie Irving and agreed to a four-year max deal with the former Cleveland Cavaliers-Boston Celtics star as well worth $141 million.

With Irving and Durant coming to town, D’Angelo Russell is leaving for sure now, and rumors have the Los Angeles Lakers making a move to bring him back to the team with their superteam consisting of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

DeAndre Jordan will make the move from the New York Knicks to the Brooklyn Nets per reports as well, which has to add even more salt to the wound for the team that wanted Durant.

Jordan will supply the defense while Kyrie and Durant will try to replicate with Irving did with LeBron in Cleveland.

Kevin Durant will miss most of the 2019-20 NBA season as he recovers from an Achilles tendon injury.

Nothing is set in stone until 6 p.m. EST when the NBA free agent period begins.