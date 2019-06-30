Home > Sport > NBA

Kevin Durant announcement: Durant reportedly makes decision, will form a new superteam

30th June 2019 5:14 PM ET
Kevin Durant announcement
Kevin Durant has made his decision and a new super team is forming in the NBA. Pic credit: ESPN

The Kevin Durant announcement based on his future was supposed to come tonight during an episode of his show The Boardroom.

However, the news leaked a lot sooner than that, giving away what Kevin Durant will do and the truth is that he is starting his own super team.

Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Kevin Durant announcement news just two hours ago it is bad news for the Golden State Warriors.

Kevin Durant is signing with the Brooklyn Nets and he isn’t coming alone, as Kyrie Irving and DeAndre Jordan are joining him.

According to reports, Kevin Durant will sign a four-year, maximum contract worth $142 million to go to the Nets as their new centerpiece superstar.

This comes after the News met with Kyrie Irving and agreed to a four-year max deal with the former Cleveland Cavaliers-Boston Celtics star as well worth $141 million.

With Irving and Durant coming to town, D’Angelo Russell is leaving for sure now, and rumors have the Los Angeles Lakers making a move to bring him back to the team with their superteam consisting of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

DeAndre Jordan will make the move from the New York Knicks to the Brooklyn Nets per reports as well, which has to add even more salt to the wound for the team that wanted Durant.

Jordan will supply the defense while Kyrie and Durant will try to replicate with Irving did with LeBron in Cleveland.

Kevin Durant will miss most of the 2019-20 NBA season as he recovers from an Achilles tendon injury.

Nothing is set in stone until 6 p.m. EST when the NBA free agent period begins.

