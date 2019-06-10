Kevin Durant Achilles injury video: Warriors star leaves Game 5 in first half

An apparent Kevin Durant Achilles injury video is making the rounds after the Golden State Warriors star made his big return in the NBA Finals.

KD appeared to hurt himself once again, having to exit Game 5 ahead of halftime. Here’s the latest on the Warriors star and his condition.

Video shows Kevin Durant injury in Game 5

Kevin Durant was a starter in Game 5 tonight against Toronto. While he came up big early on with multiple three-pointers, his time on the court was cut short. Durant suffered another injury at just under the 10-minute mark in the second quarter.

The Twitter video below shows Durant going one-on-one with former Oklahoma City Thunder teammate Serge Ibaka. As Durant tried a dribble move against Ibaka, he came up hobbling and sat down to the court.

Viewers saw KD clutching at his right calf or Achilles.

Here's the video of KDs injury Looks to immediately grab that right achilles. Prayers up to KD, hate to see stuff like this pic.twitter.com/NswharzUUo — Baseline Hoops (@baseline_hoops) June 11, 2019

Durant was helped off the court by his teammates. Toronto Raptors fans cheered the injury at first but Raptors players put their arms up in the air as if to ask “What are you doing?”

The Raptors faithful gave a KD chant after that.

Kevin Durant’s stats, status

Ahead of the game, reports flooded in that Kevin Durant would play. He was on the court ahead of the opening tip and showed off his hops in a highlight dunk.

Durant played in the game for 12 minutes, going 3-for-5 and hitting two free throws. All three of his field goals were from long range as KD finished with 11 points during his time in the game.

Stephen Curry and Andre Iguadola helped Durant to the locker room area along with training staff. It appears that unfortunately, KD’s time in Game 5 is coming to a close, as is his time in the playoffs.

Doris Burke reported at the half that Kevin Durant was still in the locker room being evaluated. Golden State PR said they were giving Kevin some space due to “the raw emotions” going on.

So at the time, his injury status was unknown. The Warriors were leading 62-56 at the half.

Kevin Durant is still being evaluated in the Warriors lockeroom. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) June 11, 2019

Game 5 of the NBA Finals was televised on Monday night live from Toronto, Canada on ABC.