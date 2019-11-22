Kemba Walker injury update: Celtics star collides with Semi Ojeleye, taken off court by stretcher

A rough collision in Friday night’s Boston Celtics game led to their star point guard, Kemba Walker, being taken away on a stretcher. That left fans stunned as the newest addition to the playoff-contending Celtics suffered a scary-looking injury.

Here’s what happened with Kemba Walker’s injury, along with an update on his condition.

Walker suffers injury after a collision with teammate

Late in the second quarter, Walker and the Celtics were on defense against the Nuggets. As Walker tried to stay with the player he was guarding, he ran with his head down and collided with teammate Semi Ojeleye. Walker immediately went down following that hit and remained down on the court.

As soon as the Celtics got possession of the ball, head coach Brad Walker quickly called a timeout so that staff could check on Walker.

Here’s the video clip of Walker’s collision with Ojeleye.

Kemba Walker was taken out of the game on a stretcher after this collision. Prayers up for Kemba 🙏 (via @NBCSCeltics)pic.twitter.com/VNSAHSkcBt — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 23, 2019

Unfortunately, Walker didn’t move a whole lot after going down, and staff eventually had him loaded onto a stretcher to be taken out of the arena for further medical evaluation. Teammates watched the shocking scene unfold.

Kemba Walker being taken out of the arena on a stretcher pic.twitter.com/UQX5qkwUFu — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 23, 2019

Walker’s injury is the most recent to strike the Celtics, who lost Gordon Hayward to a hand injury he suffered earlier this month. However, Brad Stevens provided a positive update on Hayward recently.

Latest Kemba Walker injury update

The Boston Celtics provided an update on their Twitter regarding Kemba Walker’s condition. As of right now, it appears to be a concussion, but some further evaluation will be necessary at the hospital.

#NEBHInjuryReport Kemba Walker has been diagnosed with concussion-like symptoms. He is being transported to the hospital for further evaluation. Further updates will be provided as appropriate. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 23, 2019

Kemba Walker joined the Boston Celtics this offseason after spending the majority of his career with the Charlotte Bobcats/Hornets franchise. Since his rookie season, Walker has played at least 62 games in every season, seeming to avoid any serious injuries.

Walker was also able to set many all-time statistical records while in Charlotte. This past February, he was a member of the starting lineup in the NBA All-Star Game, hosted by Charlotte.

Expectations were that he’d continue that trend while a member of the Celtics. So far this season, he’s averaging 22.6 points, 4.8 assists, and 4.9 rebounds per game.

Walker’s arrival in Boston was a move orchestrated to make up for All-Star Kyrie Irving’s departure and potentially gave the Celtics some new life in their pursuit of another NBA championship. Now, the Celtics, their fans, and many others are hoping that Kemba Walker’s injury is not severe and he can return to action soon this season.