Kawhi Leonard stripper video: Was Clippers All-Star enjoying strip club trip in a New Balance hoodie?

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

A Kawhi Leonard stripper video is making the rounds online as social media is reacting to what appears to be a fun trip out on the town for the Los Angeles Clippers star.

Leonard, who recently achieved a career-first, is allegedly seen enjoying himself at a Los Angeles strip club in the clip. His hooded sweatshirt of choice is getting a lot of attention from various fans online in addition to the fact it’s a rare sight for him to be at a strip club.

Kawhi Leonard stripper video surfaces online

The recent Kawhi Leonard video clip has gone incredibly viral, as seen by the over two million views it has on Twitter. In the footage, fans claim that Leonard is shown seated in the strip club and is making it rain on a stripper. There are some fans who contend it’s not Leonard in the video.

His on and off-court demeanor has generally seemed like a clean, quiet, and wholesome NBA star. Leonard’s unique personality has helped him lead two different NBA teams, the San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors to championships.

In the video, he’s also wearing a New Balance hoodie, which isn’t necessarily considered the most fashionable option by many fans. Still, Leonard is signed with New Balance and was the first NBA player to get his own signature shoe with the company. He even appeared in a New Balance ad for his shoes, spotlighting his cool, casual, and quiet style.

Read More NBA playoff bracket 2019: Western Conference has Golden State vs Los Angeles in first round

The other talking point from the video is Leonard’s relationship and family situation. Back in 2016, a report talked about how his girlfriend Kishele Shipley has kept him grounded. The couple has two children together, but have mostly kept their private life as private as possible.

Kawhi Throwing Trip Dubs at the Club pic.twitter.com/QCiC9rQEs0 — The Render (@TheRenderNBA2) January 25, 2020

Twitter reacts to Kawhi Leonard in strip club video

With the video going so viral, it’s brought plenty of attention to the typically quiet and private NBA star. Leonard mostly grabs attention with his on-court performances. That includes Friday night’s first-ever triple-double.

In a 122-117 win against the Miami Heat, Leonard recorded a stat line of 33 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists. He was also recently named one of the West’s NBA All-Star starters for the pool of available players.

Still, a day later the Twitter world is focused on Leonard’s alleged off-court trip to the strip club. User comments have included jokes about the choice of attire among other things.

Lmao kawhi was really at the club with a new balance hoodie on I’m dead pic.twitter.com/MDrgGKccQR — john (@iam_johnw) January 26, 2020

Kawhi wearing a New Balance hoodie in his spare time is so much more alarming than him getting a lap dance at a strip club — Isaac K. Lee (@IsaacKLee) January 26, 2020

Kawhi Leonard guide to bein a playa up in da strip club:

New Balance hoodie

Pajama pants

Socks and slippers

Lots o Washingtons to throw in the air…he calls it "making it drizzle"#BREAKING pic.twitter.com/ObWpJo0GbO — CARDS BRAH (@CardsBrah) January 26, 2020

Lmao now everyone gonna be hitting the strip club with “New Balance” gear pic.twitter.com/LHGian7LSw — Big Waldizzle😎 (@DaLittleBigBruh) January 26, 2020

There’s also the jokes about Kawhi trying to pretend it wasn’t him in the video, whereas his wife and everyone else realizes his hoodie is overwhelming evidence against him.

Kawhi: that ain't me Kawhi's wife: name anybody else who wears New Balance pic.twitter.com/pJ4Ansr7mc — Steve (@dahmitSteve) January 26, 2020

Kawhi being married means he can’t go to the strip club? Who made this rule up? — Imani (@ImaniG_) January 26, 2020

There’s no official confirmed report anywhere that Kawhi Leonard and Kishele Shipley are actually married. A Heavy report in late December speculated on a secret wedding between the two, but with no actual confirmation or photos of wedding rings, Leonard doesn’t seem to have tied the knot yet.

At the very least, it’s good to see Kawhi out and having some fun in his free time. New Balance is probably very happy with the product placement too as Leonard may have started a brand new trend in casual strip club wear.