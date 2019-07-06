Kawhi Leonard, Paul George boost Clippers on NBA title odds

Move over Lebron. Not so fast Lakers. The Los Angeles Clippers have pulled off something big! In what will surely be the biggest deal of the summer, the Clippers have obtained Kawhi Leonard and Paul George overnight, and it is changing the odds to win the 2020 NBA title in a hurry.

Clippers huge jump

If you understand how prop bet gaming odds work, then you know this is a huge move. In fact, it is unheard of. In less than one hour, the Los Angeles Clippers went from a middle of the road NBA title contender to the odds on overwhelming favorites.

In the early morning hours, the Clippers went from 20/1 to win the NBA title at @PointsBetUSA to 3/1 favorites in a matter of 45 minutes https://t.co/TsH4Od5wN7 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 6, 2019

Action Network’s Darren Rovell reported that the Clippers went from a 20/1 underdog to the NBA title favorite at 3/1. This sort of thing doesn’t happen. It seems that the Vegas sportsbooks have put a lot of confidence in the Clippers after this move, just weeks after they crowned the Lakers as the team to beat in 2020.

How the deal happened

Evidently, the Clippers were not content with watching the Lakers steal all the headlines. The Clippers made this all possible when they agreed to trade guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, forward Danilo Gallinari and future picks to the Thunder for Paul George. Then you add the signing of Leonard and you now have a whole different look in LA.

Your new top ten NBA title favorites look like this:

Los Angeles Clippers: (3-1)

Los Angeles Lakers: (6-1)

Milwaukee Bucks: (6-1)

Philadelphia 76ers: (8-1)

Houston Rockets: (12-1)

Utah Jazz: (12-1)

Golden State Warriors: (16-1)

Toronto Raptors: (20-1)

Denver Nuggets: (25-1)

Boston Celtics: (25-1)

Whether this all works out successfully remains to be seen. Only time will tell that story. However, let’s not forget about the Golden State Warriors. They have been the best team in the Western Conference for nearly a decade now and they are seemingly flying under the radar.