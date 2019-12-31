Karl-Anthony Towns trade rumors: Warriors monitoring situation with Timberwolves star

Let the Karl-Anthony Towns trade rumors begin as a busy time for NBA deals is getting underway. The latest reports indicate that Towns is unhappy playing for the Minnesota Timberwolves, and one of the potentially interested squads is the Golden State Warriors.

Karl-Anthony Towns among Warriors’ trade targets?

The report of Towns’ being one of several players unhappy in Minnesota comes from The Athletic’s Ethan Strauss. Along with that, Strauss mentioned that the Golden State Warriors are monitoring the situation.

Golden State is a team that has fallen from grace in their latest season, after the departure of Kevin Durant, and then injuries hitting both Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry.

Warriors are reportedly ''monitoring'' Karl-Anthony Towns' situation in Minnesota, per @SherwoodStrauss Multiple team executives believe Towns is unhappy in Minnesota pic.twitter.com/oXZJhRBl7Q — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 30, 2019

As of right now, the team is 9-25 overall and 15th in the Western Conference standings. That’s a far cry from where the team was last year, as they’d once again reach the NBA Finals, considered the top contender.

However, injuries arrived for Durant and Thompson during the Finals. Kawhi Leonard also arrived for the Raptors, and they upset the defending champions. Now, the team has suffered a reversal of fortunes and sits amongst the West’s basement dwellers.

Despite Golden State’s dismal record, the team holds promise in terms of their rising young talent. They’ve gone 4-1 over their past five games with Curry and Thompson watching from the sidelines.

Rookie Eric Paschall has been an early bright spot for the team during all the injury issues. While he’s been day-to-day himself recently, he’s the team’s fourth-best scorer averaging 14.7 points to go with 4.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.

Possible Towns deals involve Warriors rookie, top star

Towns is in the first year of a five-year contract worth $190M with the Timberwolves. That would mean whoever attempts a trade needs some serious trade assets. The Warriors could fit that scenario.

Not only do they have one of the top picks in next summer’s NBA Draft, but plenty of roster pieces.

A report from The Mercury News’ Michael Nowels mentions that D’Angelo Russell and Towns are good friends, even speculating the Warriors could consider swapping Klay Thompson in a deal.

That’s a crazy consideration for many Warriors fans as Thompson has been among the league’s best shooters in recent history.

However, they may be due for a change of the roster to try to contend with the changing Western Conference. It’s also unknown how Klay will be once he returns to the court from a rough injury in his career.

In another scenario, Strauss suggests involving D’Angelo Russell in the deal for Towns, which could make more sense for a team that lost Kevin Durant and needs to get better.

That speculative trade might also include the aforementioned Paschall along with Alen Smailagić.

For the current season, Karl-Anthony Towns is once again in All-Star form. The Timberwolves star is averaging 26.5 points, 11.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.3 blocks, and one steal a game.

However, he’s also dealing with the injury situation right now, thanks to a sprained knee.

Even so, he’s proved to be one of the league’s top big men and one that warrants the interest of a team desperate to keep competing at the high level they’re known for.