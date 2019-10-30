Karl-Anthony Towns, Joel Embiid ejected: See furious fight involving Timberwolves vs. Sixers players that brought ejections

On Halloween eve, a nasty-looking Sixers and Timberwolves fight broke out between two of the league’s top big men. The altercation saw Karl Anthony Towns and Joel Embiid ejected after throwing punches on the court with teammates trying to stop things.

It was something one might expect to see during a WWE event rather than a professional basketball game.

Kat, Embiid brawl as teammates rush to break it up

Tempers flared as Joel Embiid and Karl-Anthony Towns went at it during Wednesday night’s Sixers vs. Timberwolves game. The two players began to brawl at one end of the court, leading to their teammates from the other end rushing down to intervene.

At one point, the Sixers’ Ben Simmons is shown putting a chokehold style move on Towns on the floor, although it appears he was trying to stop him from fighting.

According to ESPN, the incident occurred as Towns and Embiid started to shove one another on the Timberwolves’ end of the court. Towns threw a punch at Embiid which didn’t connect. He then applied a headlock on the Sixers’ big man.

Eventually, the players were restrained. Embiid made it back over to the Sixers’ bench and Towns got back to his feet. As team staff walked him over towards the Timberwolves bench, he was still visibly upset and brushed them off as they tried to escort him.

Suspensions next for Embiid & Towns?

Suspensions are probably on the way for both players after this brawl. However, Embiid said post-game he doesn’t believe he’ll get one.

“All I did was try to be as cool as I could in that situation,” the Sixers All-Star said. “Personally, I didn’t throw any punches, so I shouldn’t get suspended.” He also said that the whole thing “kind of happened out of nowhere.”

"Well first of all, I ain't no b—-." Joel Embiid says he did what he had to do.

His coach Brett Brown said he didn’t see any punches thrown during the incident and didn’t believe Embiid started the fight.

As far as Towns’ comments on the altercation, he replied to multiple questions about it with, “It was a competitive game.” The Philadelphia 76ers won this round of the competition, 117-95.

Now it’s going to be interesting to see if any other fines or punishments are levied against anyone else involved including players or personnel who may not have acted properly.

Time will tell, but this is certainly the first major blowup of a long season ahead. The Timberwolves host the Sixers on March 24, 2020.