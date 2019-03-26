Jusuf Nurkic injury update: Portland Trail Blazers lose center for season [video]

26th March 2019 8:05 AM ET

The Jusuf Nurkic injury from Monday night (March 25) was gruesome, as you’ll see in the video below. Nurkic took the court for the Portland Trail Blazers as they played the Brooklyn Nets at home.

Winning the game would clinch the Blazers a spot in the 2019 NBA Playoffs, but that’s not what fans and his teammates were thinking about after the final buzzer.

With 2:22 left in the second overtime of the game, Nurkic was battling for a rebound and went down awkwardly in a tangle of bodies under the offensive basket. It was immediately clear that he had been severely injured and medical personnel rushed on the court to help him.

Nurkic had to be taken out on a stretcher and transported to a hospital, as everyone in the Moda Center was stunned. As they were loading him on to the board and stretcher, with the help of teammate Damian Lillard, the Blazers fans could be heard chanting his name.

Jusuf Nurkic injury update: Season-ending injury for center

An update was just posted on Twitter by the Portland Trail Blazers early Tuesday morning (March 26). In it, the Blazers revealed that Nurkic suffered compound fractures to his left tibia and fibula. He will be out indefinitely and is certainly going to miss the rest of the season and the 2019 NBA Playoffs.

This is a crushing blow, not just for Nurkic, but the Blazers and their dedicated fans. The team has been playing inspired basketball this season and currently boasts a 46-27 record. That places the Blazers just half a game behind the Houston Rockets for the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference. All postseason aspirations just took a hit, though.

The Monday night game for the Blazers finished late, with the team pulling out an important 148-144 win over the Nets. On Tuesday morning, everyone will be talking about what happened to Jusuf Nurkic, though, due to the nature of the injury and what it means to the team.

Now, the Portland Trail Blazers will have to turn to the recently signed Enes Kanter and hope that C.J. McCollum can come back from an injury of is own.