Josh Jackson arrested: Phoenix Suns star held at music festival in Miami, facing felony charge

Phoenix Suns basketball star Josh Jackson was arrested at a music festival in Miami at the weekend, and The NBA player now faces a felony charge.

Here are the latest details on the Josh Jackson arrest and what could be next for the Suns player.

Details of Josh Jackson’s arrest in Miami

Per an ESPN report on Monday (May 13), Josh Jackson’s arrest took place on Friday (May 10) at the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Jackson reportedly didn’t have a proper pass for the VIP area of the festival and kept trying to enter without it. Police then reportedly handcuffed him before he allegedly ran away from them. He was later detained.

SLATER SCOOP: Phoenix Suns forward Josh Jackson was arrested at Rolling Loud music festival in Miami Gardens. Jackson tried to enter VIP area many times without proper pass, source says. After cops handcuffed him, he ran away. He's charged with escape and resisting arrest. pic.twitter.com/Km8vVNrKQe — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) May 13, 2019

Jackson is now facing a misdemeanor charge for resisting arrest. Online court records also indicate that Jackson is facing a felony charge for escape.

Kodak Black was also arrested at the same music festival in an unrelated event. The rapper, real name Bill Kapri, was arrested for “a crime in connection with weapons,” per an NBC News report.

Jackson’s previous charge, hearing scheduled

The Suns forward also had an incident several years ago. Back in 2016, Jackson was reportedly involved in a “confrontation” with a member of the Kansas women’s basketball team. That resulted in a misdemeanor charge of criminal property damage. Jackson settled that charge by agreeing to enter a 2017 diversion program.

According to a report by SI, the previous incident happened outside a bar in Lawrence, Kansas. Jackson allegedly followed a woman to her vehicle outside before the then-Jayhawks player threatened to “beat her ass” after an incident occurred inside the bar between the woman and one of Jackson’s Kansas teammates. The property damage charge was a result of Jackson reportedly damaging the woman’s car outside of the bar.

During his one year with Kansas, Jackson was also suspended for a Big 12 tournament game due to what was said to be an “accumulation of incidents.”

Jackson, a star player from Kansas, was the Phoenix Suns’ No. 4 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. He’s spent two seasons with the Suns and averaged 11.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in his most recent season.

The recent Josh Jackson arrest has the basketball star scheduled for an arraignment hearing next month. Per ESPN’s report, court records indicate that Jackson will head to court for that hearing on June 10.