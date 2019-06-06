Joseph Lacob net worth: How much is the Warriors owner worth?

Thursday night’s NBA Finals Game 2 in Oakland brought out all the stars including Beyonce and Jay-Z. It also had many of the Golden State Warriors’ front office members in attendance including Joseph Lacob.

As the Warriors owner, people are wondering what Joseph Lacob’s net worth is.

Lacob, wife Nicole Curran at Game 3

Lacob and his wife Nicole Curran were seen seated next to hip-hop stars Beyonce and Jay-Z at Wednesday night’s game. That brought about an interesting Nicole Curran Beyonce moment where the singer was seen on video and in photos giving a side-eye to Curran.

That had Beyonce’s fans questioning if Curran was trying to flirt with Jay-Z or hit on him, but that doesn’t appear to be the case.

Beyoncé with the @warriors owner Joe Lacob at the #RaptorsvsWarrior game — June 5th. pic.twitter.com/wrd1tf8h6J — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) June 6, 2019

Unfortunately, Curran ended up deleting her Instagram over harsh threats from many of Beyonce’s fans online. In the picture above, Beyonce is seen shaking hands with the Golden State Warriors owner ahead of Game 3 in Oakland.

It appears everyone’s on good terms. Jay-Z, Beyonce, Lacob, and Nicole seem to be good.

What is Joseph Lacob’s net worth?

So who is Lacob and how’d he get his money?

He was born in New Bedford, Massachusetts and is 63-years-old. He is said to be worth as much as $3 billion at several sources. Lacob is a venture capitalist partner at Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers.

The venture capitalist in him tends to invest in those firms involved with the internet, medical technology, and life sciences.

In addition, he owns a majority stake of the Golden State Warriors, a valuable team based on their championship resume. He was previously an owner with the Boston Celtics back in 2007.

Lacob has an MBA from Stanford and previously invested in the American Basketball Association. While that decision ended up a flop, his later team investment did not.

In the clip below, Lacob talks with ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith about Klay Thompson, a player Lacob likely helped bring to the team. He’ll also be part of the decision-making for this summer’s free agents, which will include Klay and Kevin Durant.

Warriors owner Joe Lacob has nothing but high praise for Klay Thompson. pic.twitter.com/ZBy34BOabg — Chris Montano (@gswchris) June 5, 2019

It’s obvious that Lacob is a smart investor too. Back in 2010, he got together with a group of investors to purchase the Warriors for a mere $450 million. Seven years later, the team was worth a whopping $2.6 billion.

This year, that value had risen almost $1 billion more in total value.

Another Golden State Warriors exec, minority owner Mark Stevens is banned for an entire season for his shove of Kyle Lowry. So he won’t be showing up at anymore NBA Finals games.

It’s expected that Joseph Lacob and his wife Nicole Curran will probably be back again to watch Game 4. This time they’ll hope for a Warriors’ win and no more bad Beyonce memes.

The Warriors host the Raptors in Game 4 on Friday starting at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.