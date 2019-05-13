John Beilein: Who is the Cleveland Cavaliers new head coach?

The Cleveland Cavaliers have found their new head coach. Multiple sources, including CBS Sports, have indicated that Michigan coach John Beilein will soon be announced as the new man in charge of the Cavaliers.

Who is John Beilein?

While the Cavs brass has still not confirmed the news, Beilein reportedly will make the jump from the college ranks to the NBA by agreeing to a five-year deal to take over as Cleveland’s head coach. If you don’t follow NCAA basketball you may not know who John Beilein is.

In his 12 seasons in Ann Arbor, Beilein led the Michigan Wolverines to the Final Four twice. Beilein’s track record is a great one. He helped turn around each program that he took over, including West Virginia, Richmond, and Canisius. The big question is will his game plan transfer successfully to the pro ranks?

This has to be a huge blow to the Michigan Wolverines program who had become a national title contender each season under Beilein since he took over as the head coach at the University of Michigan in 2007.

While many fans in Ann Arbor are hoping that this rumor isn’t true, Coach Beilein confirmed his departure like so many do nowadays – via Twitter.

“Thanks to everyone at the Univ of Michigan for their incredible support these last 12 years,” Beilein wrote. “Our fans , alums , leaders, players and students are AMAZING It has been a heck of a ride and I hope you enjoyed our teams and staff as much as I did !Go Blue Forever ! # GoBlue.”

Likewise, Michigan also confirmed his departure.

Track record is strong

Nowadays, players make the jump to the NBA from college quicker than ever. That being said, the Cavaliers are hoping they catch lightning in a bottle with Beilein.

With nearly 300 wins at Michigan, along with 9 NCAA appearances, 2 Big Ten Titles, and 9 NBA draft picks, Beilein knows his way around the court. More importantly, he has a great reputation for being a player’s coach.

It will be interesting to see who takes over at U-M now that Beilein has departed. With the Cavs in a rebuild mode, hiring Beilein may be one of the best moves owner Dan Gilbert has made as the Cavaliers look to once again become contenders in the Eastern Conference.