Joel Embiid’s hand injury: 76ers All-Star suffers nasty looking finger dislocation against OKC Thunder

Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Joel Embiid was forced to leave Monday night’s game after suffering a gruesome injury.

Viewers who saw close up images of Joel Embiid’s hand injury saw a finger apparently dangling off. That was the case as he dislocated his finger during an attempted block at the rim.

Joel Embiid’s hand injury versus Thunder

Late in the first quarter of the Thunder vs. 76ers game, OKC was trying to take it to the rim. Embiid was manning the paint against Thunder big man Steven Adams.

He appeared to get injured or aggravate the injury when he contested a driving layup. Shortly after, he walked over away from the rest of the players on the court and was hunched over, clearly having suffered some sort of problem.

It became more apparent as he walked off and the camera close-ups showed his left ring finger dangling. Embiid had suffered a dislocated finger and needed a trainer to put a towel over it as he exited the game for further assistance.

He’d leave the game at that point. After getting his finger popped back into place and taped up, Embiid was able to get back in and play in the second quarter. The 76ers All-Star would finish with 18 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists in 32 minutes of action.

Philadelphia also won the game 120-113 pushing their record to 24-14. They currently sit in fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings with an important matchup against Boston approaching.

Following the game, Embiid’s teammate Ben Simmons said he “nearly threw up” when he witnessed Embiid’s dislocated finger but was glad to see him back in the game later.

Sixers head coach Brett Brown called Embiid’s performance on Monday, “a tough return to the court” and “a competitive statement.”

Ben Simmons when he saw Jo's finger: "I nearly threw up when I saw that, but I'm glad he came back out. We needed him." pic.twitter.com/TiiyY1j8ar — Paul Hudrick (@PaulHudrick) January 7, 2020

Embiid injury could cause him to miss a game

Per ESPN, Embiid started noticing an issue mid-way through the first quarter in Monday’s game when he was flexing his left hand back and forth. He’d leave the game to get checked out and that’s when X-Rays were taken.

He was cleared to return to the game but continued to experience discomfort. That’s when the situation occurred with him guarding Steven Adams that eventually saw Embiid hunched over and then walking away with a dislocated finger.

“I came back in, and then it just happened,” Embiid said of the injury, calling it “unfortunate.”

Joel Embiid's finger looks weird pic.twitter.com/EBLdVw7bQu — trey burke sports fan (@legsanity) January 7, 2020

The good news appears to be that the injury wasn’t too serious. According to an NBC Sports NBA report, the X-rays taken of Embiid’s hand and fingers showed that nothing was broken. However, Joel Embiid’s hand injury could cause him to miss at least Thursday’s matchup with the Boston Celtics.

“That’s a possibility,” Embiid said after Monday night’s game. “I want to play. It’s a big game. Last time we played them, we had great success, but at the end of the day, whatever they want me to do. Obviously, I’ll try to fight it, but they care about me, so whatever they want to do. … We’ll see.”

Embiid admitted during his postgame comments that he just wasn’t himself with two fingers taped together for the game and couldn’t go up with two hands to secure rebounds. He also mentioned they were trying to determine what the next course of action would be and it involved “ligaments.” As of right now, the 76ers are waiting for results of those tests to see if Embiid plays or sits out their next game.

Embiid said he felt a “snap” in his hand, got X-Rays and came back in. Then when he came back in is when his finger got clearly dislocated. No fracture, still waiting on results for the ligaments. Wants to play, but possibility he’s out Thursday. — Paul Hudrick (@PaulHudrick) January 7, 2020

The Philadelphia 76ers host the Boston Celtics on Thursday at 7 p.m. Eastern Time.