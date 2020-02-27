Joel Embiid injury status: Sixers star suffers shoulder sprain, leaves game against Cavs

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

The Philadelphia 76ers’ injury status situation for their All-Star players seems to be getting more concerning by the game.

During Wednesday night’s matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers, big man Joel Embiid was hurt as he suffered a shoulder sprain, forcing him to leave the game.

Joel Embiid exits game after shoulder injury

In just the first quarter of Wednesday night’s matchup, Embiid left the game due to a shoulder injury after a collision with the Cavs’ Ante Zizic.

According to ESPN’s report, Embiid was fouled late in the first quarter as he collided with Zizic.

Soon after, Embiid was seen holding his left shoulder and appeared to be in pain. He’d miss both of his free throws.

After the next stoppage for the game, Brett Brown had his big man taken out of the game to head to the locker room. Embiid would not return after that.

A very short video clip surfaced on Twitter showing what happened in the play as it appeared that Zizic wrapped Embiid up as he was spinning for a post-move.

76ers star Joel Embiid hasn’t returned to the game since injuring his left shoulder in the first quarter. He was fouled by #Cavs center Ante Zizic. Here’s the video ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/mUxqfQNbDs — James Rapien (@JamesRapien) February 27, 2020

Based on what Joel Embiid told Philadelphia Inquirer, he’s set to have an MRI on the shoulder on Thursday to determine the severity of the injury.

The news of his injury arrives after he recently dropped a career-high 49 points in a huge game against the Atlanta Hawks several days ago. As for Wednesday night’s game, the 76ers would go on to lose to the struggling Cavs, 108-94.

Joel Embiid, who played in this year’s All-Star Game as a starter, is averaging 23.8 points and 12 rebounds a game this season.

Sixers’ Simmons out with injury for foreseeable future

Prior to Joel Embiid’s injury, NBA All-Star Ben Simmons was forced out of action during his team’s nationally televised game against the Milwaukee Bucks this past Saturday.

The injury was initially described as “lower back tightness.” However, a recent CBS Sports report notes that Simmons has a more serious injury with a nerve impingement in his back.

Based on the reports, Simmons is expected to be re-evaluated in two weeks, but there are indications he’ll be out longer than the two weeks.

If Embiid is also out of action for a while, it could be problematic for a Philadelphia 76ers team that is currently just a half-game behind the Miami Heat for the No. 4 spot in the Eastern Conference standings. For the current season, Simmons is averaging 16.7 points, 8.2 assists, and 7.8 rebounds a game.

Following his team’s loss to the Cavaliers on Wednesday, Sixers head coach Brett Brown commented on the injury situation and others stepping up.

“I feel like when you don’t have Joel and you don’t have Ben, it’s an opportunity for others to put their hand up and declare this is who we are. It is who we are. I felt from that physical standpoint we were C-minus,” Brown said.

The 76ers are now 36-23 overall. They’ll be back in action on Thursday night when they host the New York Knicks.