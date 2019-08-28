Joe Johnson rumors: BIG3 MVP to work out for several NBA teams including Sixers

Former NBA All-Star Joe Johnson could be returning to the league shortly after capturing the BIG3 MVP Award. The man who is known as “ISO Joe” is set to work out for several NBA teams including the Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Clippers, among others.

That would mark a comeback after a season away from the league, but with a lot of experience as a reliable scorer.

Johnson to audition for Sixers, others

Based on a tweet on Wednesday (Aug. 28) via ESPN’s Marc J. Spears, There are at least four teams in the mix to let Joe Johnson have a workout with them ahead of the 2019-20 NBA season.

The Philadelphia Sixers are up first, with Johnson set to work out in Philadelphia on Thursday.

However, several other playoff contenders are also listed. The Milwaukee Bucks, Denver Nuggets, and Los Angeles Clippers all appear on Spears’ tweet as interested teams.

Ex-NBA guard Joe Johnson is in Philadelphia and is working out for the Sixers tomorrow, a source told @espn @TheUndefeated. The MVP of @thebig3 also is expected to work out for the Clippers, Bucks & Nuggets. Joe Johnson & the Triplets are playing in the Big 3 title game Sunday. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) August 28, 2019

Johnson recently won the BIG3 MVP Award based on his body of work in the summer 3-on-3 basketball league. His team the Triplets is also headed to the championship game this weekend. They’ll take on Killer 3’s coached by former NBA star Charles Oakley on Sunday beginning at 4 p.m. Eastern Time.

Joe Johnson’s BIG3, NBA resume

Joe Johnson got his start in the NBA in the 2001-02 season where he went from the Boston Celtics to the Phoenix Suns. That was super early in his career, and Boston ultimately saw how Johnson panned out.

He went from a 7.5 points-per-game scorer in his rookie season to 17.1 points a game in the 2004-05 season. By the next season, he was playing for the Hawks, averaging over 20, and soon after an All-Star.

Throughout his career, he racked up seven All-Star appearances and was a 2009-10 All-NBA representative. He spent seven seasons with the Hawks but also played with Brooklyn, Miami, Utah, and Houston. Just a few years ago, he scored his 20,000th point in the league.

The Rockets were his final team for the 2017-18 season with Johnson not participating this past campaign. He averaged just six points, 2.8 boards, and 1.7 assists in that time with Houston, but he certainly appears capable of contributing to a team in need.

This past summer helped Joe Johnson pique the interest of NBA clubs for the upcoming season, though. With the BIG3’s Triplets, Johnson he contributed 175 points, leading the league in the category.

Johnson ranked third in rebounds with 60, first in assists with 31, and second in steals with nine. He also achieved 16 three-pointers and four of the league’s gimmick shots, the four-pointer.

Sign up now for your Entertainment news alerts!

All of that added up to a BIG3 MVP Award for Mr. Johnson and boosted his basketball profile enough for playoff-contending NBA teams to take notice. First up, the Philadelphia 76ers before Johnson gets back to his summer job again.