Jeremy Lamb injury update: Pacers reserve leaves game against Raptors after awkward fall on fast break

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

On Sunday, the Indiana Pacers visited the Toronto Raptors and were already shorthanded as star guard Victor Oladipo was sidelined. The team would go on to suffer their worst loss of the season in the road game.

In addition, they may have lost another key player as Jeremy Lamb suffered an injury during a fast break attempt and ultimately left the game.

A later update provided more details on Lamb’s situation as his team looks to next week’s games.

Jeremy Lamb injured during fast break, leaves game

As Lamb was on a fast break early in the second quarter of Sunday’s game, the Raptors’ Terrence Davis was in pursuit. Lamb attempted to slam it home, but Davis went up with him and contested it.

That brought about a foul on Davis for the contact as Lamb fell to the court with one leg awkwardly beneath him.

The foul on Davis wasn’t considered to be malicious or intentional as he was simply attempting to prevent Lamb’s easy layup.

Lamb would remain seated on the court for a bit with teammates checking on him. A video clip below shows footage of the injury as it happened.

Eventually, the Pacers reserve managed to get up and walk on his own. He also shot free throws, making both after the bad landing.

Lamb then walked off the court past his team’s bench and had some extra assistance to get back to the locker room.

After going down awkwardly at the baseline, Jeremy Lamb is headed back to the locker room. #Pacers

TV: FSI | Stream: FSGO pic.twitter.com/tuw0PnBuDM — FOX Sports Indiana (@FSIndiana) February 23, 2020

Latest Jeremy Lamb injury update

Later after Jeremy Lamb’s injury, the team ruled him out for the rest of the game against the Toronto Raptors. Lamb had five points, one block, one assist, and a steal in his eight minutes off the bench.

Jeremy Lamb ruled out for the game with a sore left knee. He remains back in the locker room. Head trainer Josh Corbeil is back there with him, as is GM Chad Buchanan. — Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) February 24, 2020

Adding to the injury, the Indiana Pacers also suffered an embarrassing loss in Toronto, falling 127-81 to the Raptors. All-Star Pascal Siakam led the way with 21 points, while fellow NBA All-Star Kyle Lowry had 16 points, 11 assists, seven boards, and five steals in the win.

It marked the worst loss of the season for the Pacers, a team that has played well despite only recently getting Victor Oladipo back after his lengthy hiatus.

Meanwhile, a further update from The Athletic’s Scott Agness indicated that the plan is for Jeremy Lamb to get an MRI on Monday in Indianapolis. Agness’ tweet mentions that “early tests indicate it’s not a fracture.”

Jeremy Lamb has soreness and swelling in his left knee. Plans to get an MRI Monday in Indianapolis, but early tests indicate that it’s not a fracture. — Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) February 24, 2020

After four seasons spent with the Charlotte Hornets, Jeremy Lamb arrived to the Indiana Pacers this offseason as a free agent, officially signing last July. For the current season, he’s averaging 12.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.

Per RotoWorld, Lamb’s injury makes him questionable for Tuesday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets. They indicate that Aaron Holiday and Justin Holiday could have more playing time in Lamb’s absence.

After Sunday’s loss, the Indiana Pacers are now 33-24 overall and sitting at sixth overall in the Eastern Conference standings.