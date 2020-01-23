Jayson Tatum injury update: How long could groin strain recovery time take?

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

During Wednesday night’s NBA action, the Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum appeared to be in All-Star form through the first half.

Unfortunately, he’d suffer an injury during the third quarter and left the game. That left Celtics fans concerned over their young star’s status.

Here’s the latest Jayson Tatum injury update, including how long his recovery time may take.

Tatum has impressive first half before injury occurs

The Boston Celtics appear to be on a roll lately after blowing out the Los Angeles Lakers a few nights ago. By halftime in their game against the visiting Memphis Grizzlies, Boston was ahead 58-44.

Much of that was thanks to Jayson Tatum, who connected on 9-of-14 field goals for 21 points.

HALF 21 points for JT (9-14 FG) 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9sxZUxHRQG — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 23, 2020

Tatum only scored two more points for the night before suffering an injury in the third quarter. He appeared to be holding part of his lower body and walked off the court to the locker room just as head coach Brad Stevens called a timeout.

He’d leave the game with a groin injury, and in a later update, the Celtics tweeted that he wouldn’t return to play for the night.

Here’s a look at the play just over halfway through the third quarter when Tatum suffered the right groin strain.

The Celtics forward finished the night with 23 points, seven rebounds, four assists, two steals, and a block. While he headed straight to the locker room after suffering his injury, Tatum returned to the bench for the fourth quarter after being officially ruled out.

Boston recorded the victory by a final of 119-95 to move to 29-14 for the season.

Jayson Tatum injury recovery time, return outlook

Just like other sports-related injuries, the recovery time for a groin strain depends on the severity of the injury. The least severe groin strain is a Grade 1 and would take two to three weeks for recovery, per Healthline’s report.

A Grade 2 would possibly mean two to three months, while a Grade 3 is the most serious type and requires four months or more. Recovery will involve rest, various forms of therapy, and possibly the use of anti-inflammatory drugs.

Tatum spoke after the game about how his team was “locked-in” and got the win. He never mentioned the injury.

Jayson Tatum talks about how locked in the Celtics were tonight. pic.twitter.com/iqiACzzkjc — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 23, 2020

Celtics fans are hoping it’s the least severe, which could keep Tatum out of action just a bit if it’s deemed a Grade 1 groin strain. The good news appears to be that Celtics head coach Brad Stevens doesn’t feel it’s all that serious, but more tests will be needed.

“I don’t know what everybody’s been told, but (a groin strain is) exactly what I was told,” Stevens said, per NESN’s report. “Didn’t sound like it was too bad, not too concerned about it.

He’ll get a test tonight to make sure; then we’ll figure out more tomorrow when we travel.”

Boston is in action again on Friday night when they visit the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. Eastern Time.