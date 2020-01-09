James Harden, Trae Young triple-double performances make history in Rockets vs. Hawks game

Wednesday night’s NBA slate featured what looked to be another easy win for the Houston Rockets as they would visit the Atlanta Hawks.

However, when young Hawks star Trae Young is involved, it’s never necessarily an easy win. That proved to be the case in this matchup as a Trae Young triple-double performance rivaled that of opponent James Harden.

The two players also achieved some never-seen-before NBA history.

Harden, Young each record impressive triple-doubles

Houston would dominate the first quarter en route to a 45-29 lead. Despite the Hawks outscoring them 33-32 in the second, it was 77-62 at halftime. Atlanta managed to outscore them by another point in the third quarter and then tried for a comeback in the fourth.

It wasn’t to be as they’d fall 122-115 at home. However, Trae Young finished with a game-high 42 points to go with 13 rebounds and 10 assists in 39 minutes. He shot 11-for-30 from the floor, including a 4-for-11 rate from downtown.

Former NBA MVP James Harden led the Rockets. He also had a triple-double, scoring 41 points, grabbing 10 rebounds, and dishing out 10 assists. Additionally, Harden filled out his stat line with three blocks and two steals for the night.

He launched 20 three-pointers during the game, making just four of them.

The two players now own a piece of NBA history. They’re the first two opponents in a game to each achieve 40-point triple-double performances.

Harden also takes over No. 8 all-time

Days ago, James Harden’s triple-double moved him up several all-time leaders list. That included the all-time triple-doubles leaders where he tied Fat Lever for eighth on the list with 43 total.

With his latest, he passes Lever to claim the spot for himself. Harden is now trailing Larry Bird by 15 for the seventh spot.

Congrats to @JHarden13 of the @HoustonRockets for moving up to 8th on the all-time TRIPLE-DOUBLES list! pic.twitter.com/u5iPKmdxVX — NBA (@NBA) January 9, 2020

Harden continues to lead the league this season by leaps and bounds with his scoring average of 38.4 points per game. That’s 8.2 points more than second-place player Giannis Antetokounmpo.

However, it’s still believed the Greek Freak is the frontrunner to claim the NBA’s MVP Award again, at least towards the halfway point of the season.

The latest Houston Rockets victory improved their record to 25-11 overall. They’re third in the Western Conference and just a half-game behind Denver for the second spot.

Next up, James Harden, Russell Westbrook, and the Houston Rockets visit the Oklahoma City Thunder. The game will be televised on TNT on Thursday night at 9:30/8:30c.