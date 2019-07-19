James Harden comments on Russell Westbrook Rockets trade, playing situation

Houston Rockets All-Star James Harden is coming off another great season as he finished amongst three finalists for the NBA MVP Award. He’ll now head into a new season where he’s reunited with former Oklahoma City Thunder teammate Russell Westbrook after a trade to the Rockets.

Just recently, Harden gave some thoughts on how he feels the two players will co-exist on the roster.

Harden meets with kids to talk hoops, gift sneakers

On Friday, Houston’s Fox 26 KRIV Sports Director Mark Berman posted to his Twitter about James Harden’s recent youth outreach event.

Harden met with six kids form the Greater Houston Police Activities League to give them $200 gift card from Academy Sports + Outdoors.

Join our newsletter to get more stories like this

In addition, Harden gave them each a pair of his sneakers and talked hoops. He called seeing the looks on the kids’ faces “priceless.”

James Harden (@JHarden13) at @Academy where six kids from the Greater Houston Police Activities League got a $200 gift card from Academy Sports + Outdoors & James gave each kid a pair of his shoes and talked basketball with them: "It's priceless, the looks on their faces." pic.twitter.com/TQbIa4JwjW — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) July 19, 2019

Harden on playing alongside Westbrook again

While at the event, James Harden took some time out to speak to the media. The questions focused on his thoughts about the current state of the Houston Rockets.

With this summer’s big trade that brought Russell Westbrook over from OKC, questions revolved around how things might work with these two ball-dominant stars on the floor together.

In the past season, attempted 1,473 field goals, while Harden put up 1,909 shots, per Basketball-Reference. Of those two players, “The Beard” led the league in scoring with 36.1 points per game. Westbrook had his third-straight season averaging a triple-double (points, rebounds, assists).

Harden was quick to say “When you have talent like that, it works itself out.” He also said “You got guys that are willing to sacrifice,” referring to players wanting to do what it takes and play the necessary roles to win that NBA Championship.

Harden isn’t worried about playing with Brodie again "When you have talent like that, it works itself out… You got guys that are willing to sacrifice, it always works itself out.” (via @MarkBermanFox26)pic.twitter.com/eiFiUW9GUq — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 19, 2019

The Houston Rockets may not be at the top of the NBA favorites for next year’s championship but are certainly in the mix. With Harden and Westbrook teaming up, it brings two high-intensity players who both bring a lot of energy.

A lot of fans are already wondering how things will work in their favor, but it appears Harden has faith in his new teammate, coach, and the roster as a whole.

They’ll have to contend with several other star-powered teams in the Western Conference this coming season. That includes the new-look Los Angeles Lakers with Anthony Davis and LeBron James, as well as the Clippers featuring Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

The 2019-20 NBA season will officially get going in October, with preseason arriving the month prior.