New York Knicks owner James Dolan tests positive for coronavirus

James Dolan, the owner of the NBA’s New York Knicks and the NHL’s New York Rangers, has tested positive for coronavirus.

According to a statement released by the Knicks on Saturday night, Dolan is experiencing “little to no symptoms” and he was in self-isolation but he continued to oversee his business operations.

The statement released by the Knicks read:

“The Madison Square Garden Company Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jim Dolan has tested positive for coronavirus. He has been in self-isolation and is experiencing little to no symptoms. He continues to oversee business operations.”

It was not clear how Dolan contracted the virus but with New York state a major epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the country, he could have been exposed to the virus in multiple situations involving direct or indirect contact with infected persons.

News that Dolan tested positive for coronavirus comes after the Dolan Family Foundation said it would donate $1 million to Madison Square Garden’s event employees who are unable to work due to the virus pandemic.

ESPN notes that Dolan, 64, becomes the first major professional sports team owner to test positive for coronavirus.

Dolan tests positive for coronavirus amid a surge in new cases in New York

According to the latest stats from Worldometer, as of 04:04 GMT (12:04 ET), March 29, New York state had reported 53,455 new cases of coronavirus and 883 deaths. More than 7,000 people were in admission at hospitals across the state, with 1,800 receiving intensive care, according to ESPN.

These numbers make New York the major epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. New Jersey has the second-highest number of cases, with 11,124 cases, and 140 deaths.

The total number of reported coronavirus cases in the U.S. was more than 660,000, with more than 30,800 deaths, and 142,000 recovered.

The NBA recently suspended the 2019-2020 season

News that James Dolan has tested positive for coronavirus also comes after the NBA suspended the 2019-2020 season. The season was suspended after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus.

Other NBA players who have also announced they tested positive for the virus include Donovan Mitchell, also of Utah Jazz, Detroit Pistons’ Christian Wood, and Boston Celtics’ point guard Marcus Smart.

Christian Wood has since “fully recovered” from the infection, according to his agent.

Brooklyn Nets Kevin Durant also revealed last week that he had tested positive for the virus along with three other unnamed members of the team.

CBS Sports notes that 14 cases of coronavirus infection have been confirmed in the NBA, with five players have publicly announced that they tested positive for the virus.