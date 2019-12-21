Ja Morant missed dunk: Grizzlies rookie nearly posterizes Kevin Love with dunk of the decade

It’s not often that people get excited over a shot that doesn’t go in, but a Ja Morant missed dunk on Friday night had plenty of people going crazy. It could have been the best dunk in the past 10 years of basketball.

The Memphis Grizzlies’ rookie came up with a soaring slam attempt over Kevin Love in the lane that is still worthy of watching on replay many times over. That video is shared below.

Morant attempts leaping dunk over Love

Friday’s NBA schedule featured Morant and the Grizzlies paying a visit to Quicken Loans to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers. Neither team is considered a strong playoff contender, but that doesn’t mean they weren’t competing. In fact, rookie Ja Morant attempted to recreate a famous Vince Carter dunk from Team USA at the expense of Cavs’ star Kevin Love.

As seen in the highlight clip below, Morant drives the lane, takes off, and begins to jump over Kevin Love. He nearly slams it home too.

If that had gone through, it would have been the talk of the basketball world and permanently part of legendary highlights. Unfortunately for Morant, and fortunately for Love, it was not to be on Friday night.

Morant finished with just eight points on 4-of-11 shooting but also had five boards and 11 assists. Those assists included another play that involved the man he tried to posterize.

While it wasn’t nearly the same level of highlight that a finished dunk would have been, Morant had a sweet dish to his teammate after driving around Love in the paint. There’s more than one way to get the points, and Morant is showing early on that he’s going to be one to watch for years to come.

Kevin Love reacts to highlight play

After the game, Kevin Love was asked in the locker room about the Ja Morant play. He’s been in the NBA long enough to have seen all sorts of crazy posterizations. The Cavs’ veteran star seemed to take the play in stride, joking around about it but also paying Morant compliments in his first season in the league.

"In the past we had done $100 a charge. … That $100 isn't worth it at this point."@kevinlove talked about the Ja Morant play postgame 😆 pic.twitter.com/ZaXF3FyngF — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 21, 2019

Love and the Cavs also ended up taking the 114-107 win, but most likely many fans will continue to talk about the Ja Morant missed dunk and what could have been. He’s still got plenty of time to produce another jaw-dropping “did you see that” sort of highlight this season.